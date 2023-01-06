How to Watch Penn State vs Wisconsin Wrestling Online

Penn State takes on Wisconsin in wrestling on Friday, January 6.

The dual (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin streaming live online:

Penn State vs Wisconsin Wrestling 2023 Preview

Top-ranked Penn State faces No. 13 Wisconsin in Big Ten Conference wrestling action on Friday.

“Matches like this, to have the No. 1 team in the country, on a Friday night, on the Big Ten Network, doesn’t get any bigger or any better,” Wisconsin head coach Chris Bono said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “They’re the machine. They’re winning year in and year out.”

“They’ve got multiple national champions on their team, multiple No. 1-ranked guys on their team,” Bono added.

Penn State has a 7-0 record in dual matches so far this season, and the Nittany Lions haven’t lost a dual match since January 31, 2020, against Iowa. Wisconsin (6-1) only lost to No. 5 Iowa State thus far.

“We’re excited,” Bono said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “This is an opportunity. You may never get the chance to wrestle the No. 1 team in the country so we’re going to go out there and let it fly.”

Individually, Wisconsin could get a big start to the match wit No. 5 Eric Barnett at 125 pounds against Penn State’s unranked Gary Steen. Penn State’s No. 4 Max Dean (9-2) and Wisconsin’s No. 14 Braxton Amos (10-2) will grapple at 197 pounds in a top-15 matchup.

The 157 match will feature top-25 ranked wrestlers in Penn State’s No. 24 Terrell Barraclough (6-2) and Wisconsin’s No. 16 Garrett Model (10-3). At 149, two top-25 ranked wrestlers collide with Wisconsin’s No. 2 Austin Gomez (6-1) and Penn State’s No. 15 Shayne Van Ness (9-1).

Penn State boasts defending national champions in Carter Starocci, 174, and Aaron Brooks, 184, but the Badgers field unranked wrestlers in both weight classes. It’s just part of the discrepancy the Badgers face against the nation’s top team. Bono recognizes his program is still in the building process.

“I want to build this thing brick by brick and get better every single year and that’s the path we’re on right now,” Bono said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “The foundation of the program is there. We’re building this thing and it’s going to be sustainable for however long we’re doing this [here].”

“I really believe with the kids we have, with the recruits we have, with the support that we have from the administration, we’re going to keep getting better every year,” he added.