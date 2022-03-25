Quinnipiac vs SCSU Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Quinnipiac faces St. Cloud State in the NCAA hockey tournament on Friday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU.

Quinnipiac vs St. Cloud State Preview

St. Cloud State looks to get back to the Frozen Four and will start the road to Boston with Quinnipiac on Friday.

“All the older guys, we’ve missed out on it for — or not missed out on the tournament, but missed out on finishing the job for the past few years,” Quinnipiac senior forward T.J. Friedmann said according to the New Haven Register. “So we’ve we’ve got a good core group leading into this and, I think, we’ve got a good shot this year to make a big run at it.”

Quinnipiac (31-6-3) came shy of the Hockey ECAC tournament title on March 19 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Harvard. The Bobcats before that had a four-game winning streak.

“[The Bobcats are] a really good team, and they go north quick,” Huskies graduate student defenseman Seamus Donohue said according to the New Haven Register. “They’ve got a really good group of forwards, and their D are good at getting the puck up to them. We know they’ve got really strong goaltending, too.”

St. Cloud State (18-14-4) fell to Minnesota Duluth 5-2 on March 11 and 4-3 in overtime on March 12 in the NCHC tournament. The Huskies have a 1-3 mark in March after ending February with a sweep of Colorado College.

“We want to get out to our game as fast as possible,” Huskies graduate student center Kevin Fitzgerald per Mick Hatton of The Forum’s Rink Live. “We watched them on film and know that they’re a good defensive team and they’re just a good team in general.

“We want to play fast, get pucks down below their goal line, get traffic,” Fitzgerlad added per Hatton. “We want to keep applying pressure, shift after shift.”