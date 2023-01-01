Rams vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s hard to believe that week 17 of the NFL season is already here and the playoffs are right around the corner. This week will bring us the battle of Los Angeles as the Rams and Chargers will square off.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Rams vs Chargers streaming live online today:

Rams vs Chargers Preview

These two teams have had very different seasons, the Chargers have already clinched a Wild Card spot in the playoffs while the Rams coming off of a Super Bowl win are just playing for respect at this point with a record of 5-10.

The Chargers have gotten hot lately as they’ve won three games in a row to improve their record to 9-6. The Chargers still have something to play for as they are only a game back of the Ravens for the top Wild Card spot.

Justin Herbert has put together another strong season as he has passed for 4,254 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Herbert has used a number of weapons as the Chargers have five players with over 500 yards receiving. Leading the way is Mike Williams with 52 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chargers have gotten another monster season out of Austin Ekeler with over 1,400 yards of total offense and 16 total touchdowns. Kenan Allen has also come on strong for the Chargers late in the season as he’s gotten healthy, in his last three games Allen has 31 receptions for 282 yards.

The Chargers’ defense has really played well during this winning streak as they’ve held teams to just 10.33 points per game over the last three games.

For the Rams, Baker Mayfield is coming off of a terrific performance on Christmas day as he was 24-28 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Cam Akers also had his best game of the season as he ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

Mayfield and Tyler Higbee seemed to get on the same page last week as Higbee had nine catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams’ defense also turned in a stellar performance as they intercepted four passes. Two of them were by Cobie Durant, who returned one for a touchdown.

This could be a sleeper game this week as both teams are playing with momentum. The Chargers have more to play for, but Mayfield is playing for his NFL future at this point. The oddsmakers have made the Chargers a considerable favorite at -6.5 and they seem to expect a lower-scoring game in this one as the over/under is set at just 42.5.