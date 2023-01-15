How to Watch Ravens vs Bengals Game Without Cable

The final AFC wild card game of the weekend is between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Ravens vs Bengals streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, as you can watch all NFL on NBC games via Peacock Premium, which costs just $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Ravens vs Bengals Preview

The third AFC wild card game of the weekend is between the 10-7 Baltimore Ravens and 12-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are favored to win by 9.5 points, despite splitting the home and away games with the Ravens during the regular season.

In week five, the Ravens won at home by two points, then in the final week of the season, the Bengals won at home by a second of 27-16. But can the Bengals beat the same team twice in a row? Head coach Zac Taylor knows it’ll be a battle, but he’s proud of the way his team rallied after what was not a great start to the season and he thinks they’re in a great spot now.

Taylor said in his pre-game press conference (via FOX 19) that his team has kept their heads up the entire season, even after an 0-2 start and a 4-4 midseason record — and he’s right because the Bengals haven’t lost since they were 4-4.

“I think you saw everyone sit up here without panic, understanding that this season has a ways to go. When you’re part of a really good team like we have, you feel that. That leads to no panic, just confidence that we’ll get it going the right way,” said Taylor, adding, “This team has been so connected throughout. We’ve always known we’ve had the pieces. We understand why we lost games. We understand why, in some ways, that was probably good for us.”

He added, “Our guys are in a great space right now. They’ve got a ton of confidence and are really happy they have a home playoff game … You can’t afford to sleepwalk through a week. Had we done that at any point, especially in this back half of the season, we wouldn’t be in this position today of winning the division and hosting a home playoff game. It took all eight of those wins consecutively to get here. On Halloween, we were 4-4. For this team to keep focus every week and to maximize every opportunity that we got speaks to how special this group is.”

The Ravens vs Bengals game kicks off Sunday, January 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC. Because of the new way the NFL playoffs work where the teams are re-seeded after the first round, we won’t know until the wild card games are completed who the winners will advance to face next weekend in the divisional round.