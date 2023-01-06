RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Streaming: How to Watch for Free

Popular drag competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns for its 15th season on Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don't have cable or don't have MTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Preview

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is getting a new home for its 15th season when it moves from VH1 to MTV.

The MTV press release teases, “The new season ushers in 16 dazzling new queens to compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner — the highest amount in the herstory of the main franchise. Additionally, the upcoming season will feature the landmark 200th episode.”

It continues:

MTV today announced the global expansion of the Drag Race franchise with three new editions in Brazil, Germany and Mexico which will air on MTV/Paramount Plus in their respective territories. Additionally, fan favorites from around the world will enter the first ever Drag Race Global All Stars exclusively on Paramount Plus globally. As part of the new expansion, the US series of RuPaul’s Drag Race heads to MTV for season 15.

“With the global expansion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories – Germany, Brazil and Mexico – and are very excited that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement.

“We are big fans of the Drag Race franchise and thrilled to bring back RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for another season on VH1,” said Scott Mills, President/CEO, BET Media Group.

“World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios,” said Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, CEOs of World of Wonder. “Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance – and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally. Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages, and cultures around the world.”

Ariana Grande joins the show as a guest judge for the two-part season premiere. Other guest judges include Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monáe, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck, and Ts Madison was upped to rotating member on the panel alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

The 16 queens competing on season 15 include Amethyst (West Hartford, CT), Anetra (Las Vegas, NV), Aura Mayari (Nashville, TN), Irene Dubois (Seattle, WA), Jax (Queens, NY), Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, CT), Luxx Noir London (East Orange, NJ), Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, FL), Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York, NY), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, TX), Princess Poppy (San Francisco, CA), Robin Fierce (Hartford, CT), Salina EsTitties(Los Angeles, CA), Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, CA), Sugar (Los Angeles, CA), and Spice (Los Angeles, CA).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 premieres on Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.