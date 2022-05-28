Rutgers vs Cornell Lacrosse Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rutgers meets Cornell in the NCAA lacrosse tournament semifinals on Saturday, May 28.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Rutgers vs Cornell online. With all of these options, you’ll also be able to watch a stream of Monday’s national championship (ESPN):

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rutgers vs Cornell live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Rutgers vs Cornell live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

In addition to being on TV, both the men’s and women’s lacrosse semifinals and national championship games will stream on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you can stream dozens of different live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month. (or $13.99 for a Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Rutgers vs Cornell live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” channel package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN and ESPN2, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Rutgers vs Cornell live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Rutgers vs Cornell live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Rutgers vs Cornell Lacrosse Preview

Rutgers and Cornell meet for a spot in the national title game.

The Scarlet Knights will make the program’s first ever appearance in lacrosse’s final four. The team could also put Rutgers in a national championship game for any sport for the first time since the 1990 men’s soccer team.

Cornell faces a different wait as some members of this year’s squad experience a promising season cut short in 2020. The Big Red had a 5-0 season before COVID-19 led to a cancellation of the season. Ivy League schools didn’t play in 2021.

“They’re as resilient as it gets,” Cornell head coach Connor Buczek said via Spectrum News. “This group never waivers, and it’s because of the commitment of the upperclassmen and those leaders that are truly paving the way for us.”

Rutgers reached the semifinals with an 11-9 win against Penn. The Scarlet Knights previously beat Harvard 19-9 to open tournament play.

Ross Scott leads the Scarlet Knights in goals with 49 this season. Mitch Bartolo has 43 goals for the team. Scarlet Knights goalie Colin Kirst has been tough to get past with 221 saves.

Kirst will see a familiar face on the Cornell side sophomore C.J. Kirst, the second leading scorer for the Big Red with 50 goals. John Piatelli leads the team with 60 goals.

“We always went against each other. He always hopped in net. All I remember is we were always in a fight, in a competition. Whoever won that day, got the bragging rights that day,” C.J. Kirst said via Spectrum News.

“I just know Colin is going to be smiling on the other end, even though we’re battling against each other. We’re just going to try to soak it all in. This is a dream come true for both of us, being able to play at this stage, and I can’t wait to get out there,” Kirst added.

Rutgers’ Kirst concurs.

“It’s going to be a blast, a lot of fun, and I just can’t wait to see him,” Colin Kirst said via NJ.com.

It’s also not a first as Rutgers head coach Brian Brech pointed out. The Kirst family is a big name in New Jersey lacrosse, and C.J. and Colin’s brother Cole also recently Division I lacrosse at Lehigh.

“We have seen this movie before with Colin facing his brother (Cole) who was an attackman for Lehigh,” Brech said via NJ.com. “Now this year, Colin is going against his brother (CJ) who is an attackman for Cornell. I think it is business as usual this week in our preparation, and certainly his preparation stays the same as well. I think it is great for the media and college lacrosse. But I think on game day, just another 60-minute game for him and for us in the program.”