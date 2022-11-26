Soul Train Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Celebrate the best in R&B and hip hop from the past year with the 2022 Soul Train Awards, airing Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include BET and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of the 2022 Soul Train Awards online:

Soul Train Awards 2022 Preview

80s R&B Performances On The Soul Train Stage Ft. Anita Baker & More! | Soul Train Awards '22 Check out these hit performances to hit the Soul Train Stage in the 80s. And watch the 2022 Soul Train Awards on November 26th at 8/7 C! 0:00 Intro 0:08 “Sweet Love“ by Anita Baker 1:02 “Fat Boys” by The Fat Boys 1:58 “Lovergirl” by Teena Marie 2:50 Wrap-Up SUBSCRIBE to #BET! ►► bit.ly/1U0v9xG Stream… 2022-11-19T18:00:33Z

The Soul Train Awards are airing live to honor the best in R&B and hip hop from the past year. Billed as “the feel-good party of the year,” according to the BET press release, the awards are being hosted by Deon Cole, and will honor Morris Day & the Time with the Legend Award and Xscape with the Lady of Soul Award.

The BET press release teases:

The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today. The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 will feature performances by Iconic 80’s funk band and Legend Award honoree Morris Day & The Time, legendary multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup and Lady of Soul honoree Xscape, R&B/Soul songstress Ari Lennox, Singer-songwriter, actress and personality Chanté Moore, singer-songwriter Muni Long, California-native singer SiR, R&B singer-songwriter, producer, and actor Tank, and BET Amplified artists Coco Jones and Q. Additionally, presenters who will take the stage include Jermaine Dupri, JB Smoove, Lucky Daye, Mark Tallman & Michelle Mitchenor, and Queen Naija. World-class musician, composer, and actor Morris Day is best known for his role as lead singer of the legendary band and as a hit-making solo artist with songs like “Oak Tree” and the #1 smash on the US R&B hits chart “Fishnets.” The Time is beloved for their top musical hits “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.” The band’s successful music career spans four decades. Morris Day has appeared in multiple films including cult classic Purple Rain. Alex Vaughn, Durand Bernarr, Muni Long, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard will blend harmonies for the annual Soul Cypher. Renowned DJ and music producer D-Nice will take command of the turntables, all culminating to make “Soul Train Awards” 2022, a show not to miss.

“They say the way you start is the way you finish, and being that I’m retiring end of next year, it’s only fitting that I return to the place that helped start it all,” said Morris Day in a statement. “Our first major TV appearance was in 1981 on Soul Train with Don Cornelius. And 41 years later, to be honored with the Soul Train Awards Legend Award is what we call full circle. Truly amazing!”

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige lead all nominees with seven each, followed by Ari Lennox with six, Lizzo and Chris Brown with five each, and then Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with 4 nominations apiece.

The 2022 Soul Train Awards air live on Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.