How to Watch South Carolina Football Spring Game 2022

South Carolina’s annual Garnet and Black Spring Game takes place on Saturday, and it’s a chance for head coach Shane Beamer to assess a roster that’s more settled than a year ago.

The Gamecocks finished 7-6 during Beamer’s first season in charge, but only managed a 3-5 mark in the SEC East. Having a player like roving weapon Dakereon Joyner return to the lineup is a bonus for Beamer. So is the arrival of prized new recruit, quarterback Spencer Rattler.

All of the new and familiar faces will be tested in a spring format that’s set to be structured like a true game. It means Beamer and his staff with have four quarters to run the rule over their players and tweak schemes where needed.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch the 2022 South Carolina spring game:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 South Carolina spring game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 South Carolina spring game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 South Carolina spring game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 South Carolina spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 South Carolina spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 South Carolina spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

South Carolina Spring Game 2022 Preview

The spring game “will mostly resemble a real contest. The team will play four quarters, although they all won’t be 15-minute quarters,” according to Cory Diaz of the Greenville News. Beamer will act as overseer, including to declare when a sack has been made.

Seeing how Rattler operates under pressure will be one of the key takeaways from the scrimmage. He’s arrived from Oklahoma with a point to prove after losing the starting job with the Sooners to Caleb Williams.

Rattler expressed his relief at saying goodbye to Oklahoma, per ESPN’s Chris Low: “A lot of guys don’t get another chance to star over, where they’re really wanted. I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new. Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place.”

Aside from a change of scenery, Rattler knows he can “trust” Beamer, who spent nearly three years as assistant head coach at Oklahoma before moving to South Carolina. Beamer will hope to help Rattler recapture the form that once put him in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy:

Heisman Trophy odds on June 1st, 2021 Spencer Rattler +550

DJ Uiagalelei +600

JT Daniels +1000

🏆 Bryce Young +1000@PFF_Bet pic.twitter.com/wNO4Gi05Zz — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) December 12, 2021

It will help Rattler to have Joyner among his list of targets. The latter can impact games in a variety of ways, including as a return man, wideout or running back. He can even play some quarterback.

This looks like the time for Joyner to concentrate more on catching passes rather than throwing them, now Rattler has the QB1 job to himself. Joyner and Rattler will be joined by Wake Forest transfer Christian Beal-Smith, a running back who averaged 4.6 yards a carry in 2021, per Sports Reference. He should instantly upgrade a tepid South Carolina ground attack that averaged 3.8 yards per rush last season.

Attention will be paid to TJ Sanders on the defensive side of the ball. Sanders “appeared in just 2 games last season, Eastern Illinois and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina, but has impressed on the scout team against the starting offensive line,” according to Keith Farner of Saturday Down South.

The South Carolina D’ yielded an average of 24 points per game last season, so there is room for improvement. Specifically, the pass rush could use a boost after Kingsley Enagbare declared for the draft. It’ll be up to Zacch Pickens to make a leap during his senior year.

There are question marks at key positions for a team embroiled in a highly competitive conference. This run through at Williams-Brice Stadium is the first chance for Beamer to find some answers.