How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Online for Free

The Tampa Bay Lightning seeks a three-peat in facing the Colorado Avalanche for the Stanley Cup Finals, which begins on Wednesday, June 15.

All the games will be televised on ABC and will also stream live on ESPN+.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals online, with the first two options offering free trials:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You only need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You only need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

In addition to being televised on ABC, every game of the Stanley Cup Finals will also stream live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You only need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn’t come with a free trial but does include access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You only need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You only need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (listed as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8) look to become the first team since the New York Islanders did it almost 40 years ago.

“Their resilience is a lot like that team, the Islanders of the 80s in a sense that, they can play you skating, they can play you defensive, they can play you physical. And like Billy Smith, like Grant Fuhr, this goalie [Andrei Vasilevskiy] is really special,” NHL great Wayne Gretzky told The Athletic’s Joe Smith.

It’s an extremely rare feat in American professional team sports, which the New York Times’ Victor Mather explored on Wednesday, June 15. While the NHL has gone almost four decades without a three-peat. The last NFL three-peat goes back to before the Super Bowl era with the Green Bay Packers in the 1960s. The NBA and MLB had three-peats more recently with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Yankees in the 2000s.

“Winning a third straight title is one of the toughest feats in team sports, and it is seemingly getting tougher,” Mather wrote. “It’s been 20 years since any team won three consecutive championships in a major North American professional sport.”

Tampa Bay beat the New York Rangers 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals to reach a third-straight Stanley Cup Finals. The Lightning overcame a 2-0 series deficit against the Rangers.

Hoping for a third date, eh? Things are getting serious @TBLightning… — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 12, 2022

“When you get knocked around, when you get knocked down that many times and the team still comes back, you know you’ve got something. It just took us some time,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said, via the Tampa Bay Times’ John Romano. “And know they’re back and they just keep coming back. To back. To back.”

“It’s so awesome to be a part of,” Cooper added. “But it takes a lot of belief, a lot of courage and a group from the owner all the way down to stick together.”

The Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7) will look to stop the Lightning’s bid for history. Colorado advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2001. The Avalanche fell short in the second round of the playoffs the past three seasons after being a last-place squad in 2016-2017.

“I’d probably be lying if I told you I thought we’d be here one day in the 2016-17 season,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said via ESPN’s Kristen Shilton. “That was as close to rock bottom as you can come. But at the same time, we showed our resiliency. And then you start making the playoffs and you start believing, then you start seeing progress and start moving. Job’s not done, and it’s going to be another tough series, but we’ll get some rest here and get ready to go.”