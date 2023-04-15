How to Watch Texas A&M Football Spring Game 2023

The Texas A&M Aggies will host their annual Maroon & White spring football game on Saturday, April 15 at Kyle Field.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Texas A&M Spring Game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Texas A&M Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Texas A&M Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Texas A&M Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Texas A&M Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Texas A&M Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Texas A&M Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Aggies finished with a 5-7 overall mark last season, putting up 22.8 points a game on offense, while allowing 21.1 points per contest on defense.

After splitting time with Haynes King last year, sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman is the favorite to be the starter, although senior Max Johnson will be pushing him. Weigman threw for 896 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions in his five appearances last year, and there’s a good deal of excitement about what he might bring to the offense this season.

Weigman will be working with a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino, who is already winning over players on that side of the ball. “The offense that Petrino brings, I love it,” Aggies tight end Max Wright said about the team’s new offense. “It’s a dynamic offense in terms of how they use a tight end. We have different personnels where we have three tight ends on the field at one time.”

For his part, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher says he’s happy with what he has seen so far this spring, particularly from his young O-line.

“I’ve been very pleased in spring,” Fisher said, per 247 Sports. “We made some huge developments. Guys are really coming on and playing well. The young guys are really developing. At center, Remington Strickland has had a tremendous spring. Mark Nabou played center the whole spring and has had a tremendous spring. Really happy with him. I’m really excited about that whole group on the offensive line. Kam Dewberry has had a good spring. Laydon Robinson has had a really good spring. Reuben Fatheree and Chase Bisontis have been awesome. Dametrious Crownover has really made some strides.”

The Maroon & White game will give Aggies fans their first glimpse of Petrino’s new offense, but the contest will look a tad different this year. Due to ongoing construction at the stadium, only the north half of the field will be available during the scrimmage. Texas A&M will also be hosting a number of potential college transfer and high school prospects.

Here’s a look at Texas A&M’s schedule for the upcoming season: