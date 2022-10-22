Texas vs Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Texas Longhorns are taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Texas vs Oklahoma State streaming live online:

Texas vs Oklahoma State Preview

It’s a Big 12 showdown when the 5-2 No. 20-ranked Texas Longhorns take on the 5-1 No. 11-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Texas is favored by a touchdown, but it should be a great match-up. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows that Oklahoma State is tough.

“There’s a bunch of really good coaches and a bunch of really good players that compete at a really high level. You never turn on a tape and feel like, ‘this [Big 12] team laid down.’ Everybody battles and competes. Everybody’s fighting for it. Everybody’s got really good homefield advantages when they’re at home. There is a lot of parity and there’s a lot of football left to be played in our conference. I think the key to the drill is one game at a time. I know that’s an old coaching adage. How we look at it, this Saturday’s another championship game,” said Sarkisian in his pre-game press conference (via Pistols Firing).

He also told Sports Illustrated that the team’s ugly win over Iowa State last week was a good win because he thinks that’s a game they lose last year.

“A year ago, I don’t know if we win that game,” Sarkisian said, “I don’t know if we were mature enough as a culture, to persevere. We were not perfect, but we made some critical plays. … This was a good team win. This was a good culture win for us because it wasn’t easy.”

Sarkisian added, “”This week we’re going to play a very good team on the road,” Sarkisian said. “A veteran football team. Coach (Mike) Gundy’s done a great job.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Gundy said his team has bounced back from its loss last week to TCU.

“On to Texas. Guys were back last night and had good meetings, good practice and so as the world turns in college football, we’re back at it,” said Gundy, adding, “We need to front guys up better, move our feet, cover guys up.”

He also said that Texas’ defense is as good as it always is.

“They’re the same every year, right? They’re big up front. They don’t play with small guys, they odn’t play with under-sized guys. All their backers are thick and they can run. They’re in a challenging mode more this year than they were last year. They’re playing more man than they were last year,” said Gundy.

The Texas vs. Oklahoma State game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.