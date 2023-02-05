How to Watch Titanic 25 Years Later with James Cameron Special Online

Revisit perhaps the most well-known maritime disaster and one of the biggest blockbuster movies of all time with “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron,” premiering on Sunday, February 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the National Geographic Channel.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Nat Geo and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of National Geographic and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” National Geographic is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of National Geographic and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Nat Geo, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of National Geographic and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of National Geographic and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron’ Preview

.@GMA FIRST LOOK: @natgeo special “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” will settle the debate once and for all: could Jack have survived?@JimCameron@natgeotv pic.twitter.com/OkKCXaEkvF — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2023

This special about the making of “Titanic” is being released to coincide with the Oscar-winning film’s remastered theatrical release on February 10.

The Nat Geo press release reads:

An update of “Titanic: 24 Years Later with James Cameron,” the new documentary features the surprising story of how the long-lost ship was found, explores historical questions about how the Titanic sank, and digs into the debate about whether additional lifeboats on board would have saved more lives. In a new segment, Cameron adds a postscript to his fictional retelling of the tragedy. After hearing fans insist Jack didn’t have to die that night, he gathers hypothermia experts and mounts tests to determine, once and for all, whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on the raft and survived.

In as sneak peak of the special that aired on “Good Morning America” on February 2, the stunt performers ran three tests. First, they tried to see if both of the could fit on the door. Spoiler alert – they cannot, at least not for this special. A 2012 episode of “Mythbusters” actually argues otherwise.

Secondly, they tried to see if boht of them could keep their upper bodies on the door to protect their vital organs. That one was more successful and Cameron admits that in that scenario, Jack could have “made it pretty long, like hours.”

The third test was similar to the second scenario, but in this one, Rose gave Jack her life jacket to help with the cold and Cameron said, “Jack might have lived, but there’s a lot of variables. I think his thought process was ‘I’m not gonna do one thing that jeopardizes her.’ And that’s 100 percent in character.”

At the 2023 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Cameron told critics that he thinks they’ve settled the fan debate — he also said that the piece of wood is not, in fact, a door.

“A new investigation we’ve just done will settle this fan-based question about Jack and Rose and a piece of floating debris, which everyone calls a door. It’s, technically, not a door. It’s a piece of wood paneling from the first-class cabin,” said the director.

He added, “We weren’t trying to prove or disprove anything, we’re just trying to say, ‘If you do this, does it make it better?’ Across four tests, we came to some pretty hard and fast conclusions.”

“Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” premieres on Sunday, February 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on the National Geographic Channel.