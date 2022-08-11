How to Watch Titans vs Ravens Preseason Game Online for Free

Baltimore puts an NFL record 20-game preseason winning streak on the line against Tennessee on Thursday, August 21.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: ABC (WKRN-2) in Nashville, NBC (WBAL-11) in Baltimore, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be on NFL Network in the Giants and Patriots markets.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Ravens:

Titans vs Ravens Preview

Even without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson suiting up, Thursday’s preseason game comes with relatively big state for the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore passed the previous record of 19-consecutive preseason wins, set by the Green Bay Packers in the 1960s, and the Ravens could add to a 20-game streak now. Tennessee will look to spoil it on the road though it’s just preseason.

The Titans will really look to evaluate backup quarterbacks Malik Willis and Logan Woodside as they battle for the No. 2 spot. Woodside enters his fourth year with the team, but the Titans traded up to select Willis in the NFL Draft at pick No. 86 in the third round. Willis has been viewed as the quarterback of the future to one day replace starter Ryan Tannehill.

Malik Willis with an absolute dime 👀(via @Titans) pic.twitter.com/TH7uRa7VJh — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 8, 2022

“He’s able to retain information really well, and so his decision-making, which we monitor, has been very good for a rookie,” Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara said via independent NFL writer Paul Kuharsky. “And things that he hasn’t had to do before, relative to working from the pocket, his feet need to catch up with his mind.”

“It’s getting better; it takes time,” O’Hara added. “Malik has a very strong arm and a really cool skill set, but you can’t always rely on that all the time. These windows are tight; the geography is different with the hash marks in the pro game, which makes a big difference, in my opinion.”

Baltimore doesn’t have a backup quarterback battle brewing, but Tyler Huntly will see lots of snaps on Thursday. He notably started four games last season.

Good morning. Re-live the Ravens’ game-winning 72-yard drive led by Tyler Huntley. pic.twitter.com/lIT3gYkg1J — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 22, 2021

Brett Hundley, who once filled in for Aaron Rodgers with Green Bay, and Anthony Brown will also see snaps for the Ravens under center.

Baltimore’s quarterback questions stem more from Jackson than the depth chart order. Jackson enters the final year of his rookie contract with the team.

“I get to talk to both sides, and both sides are very motivated to get the job done,” Harbaugh said in a July 28 press conference. “And so I feel like that’s kind of where it’s at. But Lamar’s practicing all day, so it’s not like they’re going to be in some kind of negotiation all day like they might be in a regular situation. So that’s part of the deal with that.”