Georgia vs Missouri Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

After an unusually lackluster performance last week, No. 1 Georgia looks to get back on track against SEC East foe Missouri on Saturday in Columbia.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Georgia vs Missouri streaming live online:

Georgia vs Missouri Preview

The week five match-up between the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the 2-2 Missouri Tigers might be a bit of a blowout for Mizzou, as the Bulldogs are favored by four touchdowns.

In his pre-game press conference (via Missouri Rivals), Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that while Georgia is obviously very good, they see this as an opportunity and they hope to get an edge from having home-field advantage.

“Obviously, Georgia has a very good football team. They’re well coached, they’ve got a lot of really good football players. You know, offensively, they got a quarterback playing as well as anybody in the country in Stetson Bennett. … The offensive line, they’re very physical up front are able to run the ball attack edges, and then use play-action shots vertically down the field,” said Drinkwitz, adding, “on the defensive side of the ball, they’re very good. Their front four is big and physical and does a great job of creating disruption at the line of scrimmage, getting the offensive line on different levels and creating havoc for the defensive side of the ball.”

He continued, “Going to need the best home-field advantage in college football. Look forward to getting our fans out here and supporting our program and being loud and proud. I really would love for our student section to be as loud and as awesome as they were versus Louisiana Tech. What a great atmosphere that was and a great way to put on display what the University of Missouri football program is all about.”

In his own pre-game press conference (via Sic ‘Em Dawgs), Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that he has a lot of respect for Mizzou.

“On to Missouri today, a team I have a lot of respect for. Any time you go on the road in the SEC, we talk about it all the time, it’s tough to win on the road in the SEC and I have a lot of respect for Eliah, the job he’s done, what he does offensively and defensively,” said Smart. “They do a good job. I’ve always thought a lot about the job he does offensively and the issues they create defensively, as well. This year, they have big personnel upfront. They play physical. They just played a really tough game against Auburn. A tough way to lose a game. But we’re looking forward to getting ready for these guys and going on the road in the SEC.”

The Georgia at Missouri game kicks off Saturday, October 1 starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the SEC Network.