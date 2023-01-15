Vikings vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The New York Giants will look to avoid anything miraculous by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 15, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Giants vs Vikings Preview

Minnesota will play at home in the playoffs for the first time on Sunday since the “Minneapolis Miracle” play five years ago.

Former Vikings star wide receiver Stefon Diggs brought home a 61-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left to oust the New Orleans Saints 29-24. Fellow former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum got the play started as he threw it to Diggs 27 yards down the sideline, and Diggs did the rest as the Saints blew the coverage and the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd erupted.

“It was bananas,” Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks told KARE 11. “[We haven’t played a home playoff game] since then, so we’ve got to raise the bar. We’ve got to do better.”

Only six players remain with the Vikings from that team, per KARE 11, but this season’s Vikings squad has made a habit of pulling out nail-biting wins from an improbable 33-0 comeback over Indianapolis to wild comeback win over one of the league’s best teams in Buffalo.

The New York Giants know the script all too well. Minnesota beat the Giants in their last meeting on Christmas Eve with a last-second, 61-yard field goal for a 27-24 victory.

The Vikings also have a much more dangerous offense this year than the 2018 squad, which relied on a surging backup quarterback in Keenum and backup running back in Jerrick McKinnon. New York couldn’t contain Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins nor star wide receiver Justin Jefferson last time out.

Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and Jefferson caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Star running back Dalvin Cook managed 64 yards on a 14 carries, but he could be a bigger factor on Sunday this time around.

New York normally allows 144.2 yards rushing per game, and Minnesota naturally needed to pass more against the Giants last time with a 17-13 deficit and 24-24 tie in the fourth quarter. On the flip side, the Vikings will need to contain Giants star running back Saquon Barkley this time around.

Barkley rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also tallied 49 yards receiving on eight catches.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones also gave the Vikings trouble on the ground with 34 yards rushing on four carries. Jones also produced one of his best passing games of the season with 334 yards for a touchdown versus an interception.

A former top-10 pick, Jones will make his playoff debut on Sunday as will Barkley — two players the Giants built around over the past few losing seasons. Jones took some advice from former Giants quarterback Eli Manning in advance of the game. Manning had his own electric playoff moments, especially the pass to wide receiver David Tyree for a helmet grab to beat the unbeaten New England Patriots in the 2007 Super Bowl.

Where were you when The Helmet Catch happened? (Feb. 3, 2008) Happy birthday to both @EliManning & David Tyree! pic.twitter.com/TV3qyTrzO4 — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) January 3, 2021

“It was keep your process the same, keep your approach the same,” Jones said via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Largely, it’s the same game. Your intensity is up a little bit, but nothing changes as far as your decision-making and how you approach the game. It’s the same game. Trust what has gotten you there.”

Neither a helmet grab nor a miracle will likely decide Sunday’s game, but the Vikings and Giants could easily deliver an encore to a tight regular season matchup from less than a month ago.