Villanova vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In a rematch of the 2018 title game, Villanova and Michigan meet in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

The game (7:29 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS.

Villanova vs Michigan Preview

A spot in the Elite 8 is on the line as Villanova and Michigan face off on Thursday AT&T Center in San Antonio.

It was a disappointing season for Michigan but the Wolverines have notched two tournament upsets in a row, knocking off Tennessee and Colorado State. It’s the fifth straight Sweet 16 appearance for Michigan.

“Well, it starts with the leadership up top. I touched on it, and I know he doesn’t want the credit, he’s not the one that’s going to stick his chest out and beat his chest and say, ‘Hey, it’s about me, me, me, I, I, I,’ but it says a lot about the leadership who hired the people, and that’s Warde Manuel, our AD,” head coach Juwan Howard said. “He does a fantastic job in identifying who are the right coaches that he wants to lead our men and women programs and in different levels of sports. So with five straight Sweet 16 appearances, it’s not easy. It takes a lot of effort. It takes a lot of being uncomfortable.”

The Wolverines will have to slow down the Wildcats’ leading scorer in Collin Gillespie, who is putting up 16 points per game and 3.4 assists.

“When they say you’ve been there forever, that means you’re doing something right,” Howard said of Gillespie. “What I say about that is a young man who has bought into the culture at Villanova, has trusted the process and had success while doing it. Year after year, he’s improved and added something new to his game.”

Villanova is seeking its third national title since 2016, having run through Ohio State and Delaware in the first two rounds, winning both games by double figures. The Wildcats know they’re in for a challenge against Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson, who is scoring 18.7 points on 57.1% shooting.

“I think we played against great big guys this year early on in the year,” Gillespie said. “There’s some really good big guys in our conference as well. But we’ve also been able to play against quick speedy guards as well.

“I don’t think we have a preference. I think Michigan presents some difficulties in Hunter is really big and he makes the right decisions, whether he’s going to score or he’s going to kick it out and get other guys shots. Then the guards make plays for them as well.”

Villanova is a five-point favorite for the matchup.