How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Florida Softball Online for Free

Virginia Tech faces Florida in the Super Regionals, beginning on Friday, May 27.

Game 1 (Friday, 2 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2, and Game 2 (Saturday, Noon ET) will be on ESPN, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the Virginia Tech vs Florida super regional online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for ESPNU, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Florida live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are in every one, while ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Florida live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for the softball super regionals and world series, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Florida live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Florida live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Virginia Tech vs Florida Super Regional Preview

A Super Regional regular, Florida (46-16) takes a rare road trip for the NCAA Tournament’s second round to face Virginia Tech (45-8).

The Gators won their home regional to make the program’s ninth-straight Super Regional but only second one on the road ever. Virginia Tech, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, hasn’t ever beaten the Gators, but the two haven’t ever met in Blacksburg.

“Our crowds have been amazing here all year. The added stands added to our support,” Hokies head coach Pete D’Amour said via WFXR. “So we really appreciate it. They are heard. They help us more that we know. So we really appreciate the crowds this weekend,” said Virginia Tech senior catcher Mackenzie Lawter.”

Florida notably cruised through the Gainesville Regional, outscoring opponents 28-2. The Hokies lost once in the Blacksburg Regional and needed one-run wins twice to hold off elimination.

“Swinging the bats better than we did … [in the ACC tournament] two weeks ago,” D’Amour said via The Roanoke Times. “Pitching’s always been good. So I’m not any less confident based on what another team did. We’re just worried about our team, so we’re fine.”

Florida notably has speed on the base paths with a school record 129 stolen bases.

“We’ve got to limit how many times they get on with walks and hit by pitch,” D’Amour said The Roanoke Times. “If they do get on, they’re going to steal, so we’ve got to be ready to play catch.”

Virginia Tech will also have to deal with a deep Florida lineup. For instance, Katie Kistler, who bats seventh, batted .500 and drove in three runs at regionals.

“It’s been pretty fun to see how much the lineup is just stretching and stretching and stretching,” Florida head coach Tim Walton said via GatorSports.com. “The confidence is growing.”