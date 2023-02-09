Phoenix Open 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season continues this week with the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which kicks off in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday, February 9.

TV coverage of the tournament will be on Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday).

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, Peacock TV, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch the 2023 Phoenix Open streaming online:

Phoenix Open 2023 Preview

The world’s best golfers will compete at TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, a par-71 course that features the well known hole 16, AKA The Coliseum. Fans gather around the hole to celebrate the tourney, and the view from 16 is exceptional. There are also cocktails and a buffet available, giving it the moniker of “loudest hole in golf.”

Twenty-two of the world’s top 25 golfers will compete here (and 37 of the top 50). The world’s No. 1, Rory McIlroy, is the 8-1 favorite to win, but he’ll face stiff competition. No. 2 ranked Scottie Scheffler won the event last year, and he’s a 15-1 favorite. Other top contenders include Jon Rahm (17-2), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Collin Morikawa (18-1).

McIlroy is coming off of a win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, while Schauffele had a white-hot 2022, with seven top-10 finishes along with victories at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the Travelers Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open.

This year, the purse for the winner will be $20 million, which is a far cry from the $9 million purse Scheffler took home in 2022. The Phoenix Open was added to the sport’s list of designated events this year, which is the primary reason for the purse bump.

“In the past, our tournament has always, not every year, but made it a priority to look at amateurs, where it made sense, to give an exemption,” 2023 tournament chairman Pat Williams said, via USA Today. “We have a really neat history of giving exemptions to amateurs who have had gone on to win here or have had a great career here at our tournament.”

“Because our tournament is designated and knowing that amateurs can’t collect any of the money that is part of the purse we felt this year, the first year as a designated tournament … that we might just look at giving the exemptions to Tour players who can take advantage of the larger purse and make money,” Williams added.

The TPC Scottsdale has a seating capacity of up to 350,000, and is know for its firm desert terrain. “You’d think it would be pretty easy, but just with how the greens are so firm and fast, it’s hard to get real close to the pins,”Viktor Hovland in 2022, via NBC Sports. “Even if you hit a good shot and it rolls out to 40 feet, it’s even hard just to two-putt it.”

With the talented pool of professionals competing, this year’s event promises to be equally fun and intriguing.