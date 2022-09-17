Where to Watch App State vs Troy Football Game Today

Appalachian State looks to build on its upset over Texas A&M when facing Troy on Saturday, September 17.

Troy vs Appalachian State Preview

Appalachian State will need to avoid a letdown on Saturday when facing Troy.

The Mountaineers upset Texas A&M in College Station last week after coming up short in a wild home game against North Carolina the week before. Appalachian State won’t have the excitement of a Power Five opponent this time around.

“We had two emotional weeks,” Mountaineers head coach Sahwn Clark told ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons. “Coming off a 63-61 defeat against North Carolina, and then going on the road to No. 6 A&M. It’s no different than when we got beat by North Carolina. We were down, and we have a 24-hour rule. We came back on that Tuesday, had a tough Tuesday. Had a great week of practice.”

“It’s no different after a big win when everyone is patting you on the belly and telling you how good you are,” Clark told Fitzsimmons. “We put that to bed. We laid out little mouse traps all throughout the building. Don’t take the cheese.”

“Don’t forget what got you here,” Clark added. “That’s the way you practice and the way you do things off the field to be successful. I know our players are excited. We have a tough Troy team coming to Boone this weekend. Coach [Jon] Sumrall has done a fantastic job of putting his stamp on things. You can tell by the way they’re playing now that they are playing at a different level than they were last year.”

Troy, a fellow Sun Belt Conference team, could easily be a mousetrap for the Mountaineers. The Trojans faced a tough then-No. 21 Ole Miss team to open the season. The Rebels rolled to a 21-0 lead, but the Trojans outscored the Rebels 10-7 the rest of the way in a 28-10 loss.

Troy beat Alabama A&M 38-17 to collect its first win of the season last week. The Trojans look to spoil the “College GameDay” hosts next.

“App has a really good home field advantage,” Sumrall said via the Dothan Eagle’s Jon Johnson. “Their fans are rowdy and loud and they pack that stadium. The challenge is real and it won’t be easy to go in there and get a win.”

“But I think our kids will expect to win and I’ll challenge them to whether we get up big or down, don’t look at the scoreboard … just play the next snap and at the end of the game we’ll look up and see what the scoreboard says,” Sumrall added.