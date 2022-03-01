Biden’s State of the Union Live Stream: Watch SOTU 2022 Online

Tonight, President Joe Biden is delivering his 2022 State of the Union speech at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can watch Biden’s SOTU speech in any of the embedded videos below. Some streams will start earlier than 9 p.m. We’ll provide multiple live streams below so you can choose which stream and channel you’re most interested in watching.
Most of the live streams of Biden’s speech below will also include the Republicans’ official response. The GOP response will happen after Biden completes his speech.
Although Biden’s speech officially begins at 9 p.m. Eastern, many live streams will start earlier than that to allow for some commentary prior to Biden’s speech.
What To Expect from Biden’s Speech
According to CNN, Biden had always planned to talk about Ukraine tonight, but had originally expected to spend a good portion of his speech focusing on his economic agenda. But now it’s likely that a greater part of his speech is going to cover Ukraine and Russia than originally planned. Sen. Dick Durbin has said that Biden’s domestic agenda and accomplishments are going to be “eclipsed by Ukraine.”
Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said the day before his speech: “there’s no question that this speech is a little different than it would have been just a few months ago.” She also said that he will be sharing his efforts and plans to “rally the world to stand up for democracy and against Russian aggression.”
Biden is also expected to speak about his Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the current decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States. He’s also expected to address economic issues in the United States, along with inflation. CNN reported that he will also be speaking about initiatives to improve nursing homes, and an ocean shipping initiative with the Federal Maritime Commission. Biden will also address climate change and clean energy.
But, Psaki told reporters: “He will talk about the steps we’ve taken to not only support the Ukrainian people with military and economic assistance, but also the steps he’s taken to build a global coalition imposing crippling financial sanctions on President Putin, his inner circle and the Russian economy. And he will talk about the steps he’s taken to mitigate the impact of President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, on the global economy and the American people,” CNN reported.
