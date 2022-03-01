Biden’s State of the Union Live Stream: Watch SOTU 2022 Online

Tonight, President Joe Biden is delivering his 2022 State of the Union speech at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can watch Biden’s SOTU speech in any of the embedded videos below. Some streams will start earlier than 9 p.m. We’ll provide multiple live streams below so you can choose which stream and channel you’re most interested in watching.

Choose from Multiple Live Streams Below

Most of the live streams of Biden’s speech below will also include the Republicans’ official response. The GOP response will happen after Biden completes his speech.

Although Biden’s speech officially begins at 9 p.m. Eastern, many live streams will start earlier than that to allow for some commentary prior to Biden’s speech.

The first live stream is from NBC.





Play



LIVE: President Biden Delivers 2022 State Of The Union Address | NBC News Watch as President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address live at the United States Capitol. » Subscribe to NBC News: nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com,… 2022-02-22T19:55:50Z

This next live stream is from PBS News Hour.





Play



WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union address Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at pbs.org/newshour Subscribe to our YouTube channel: bit.ly/2HfsCD6 Follow us: Facebook: pbs.org/newshour Twitter: twitter.com/newshour Instagram: instagram.com/newshour Subscribe: PBS NewsHour podcasts: pbs.org/newshour/podcasts Newsletters: pbs.org/newshour/subscribe 2022-02-22T20:34:08Z

Here is a live stream from ABC News.





Play



LIVE: Pres. Biden Delivers State of the Union Before Joint Session of Congress | ABC News Live President Biden delivers State of the Union address to joint session of Congress. SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: twitter.com/abc GOOD MORNING AMERICA'S HOMEPAGE: goodmorningamerica.com/ 2022-02-16T15:23:02Z

The official stream from The White House is below.





Play



President Biden's State of the Union Address Tomorrow at 9 PM ET, President Biden will speak directly to the American people about the historic progress we've made, the work that lies ahead, and his optimism for the future. Watch the State of the Union live on @WhiteHouse and @POTUS social media or visit whitehouse.gov/sotu. 2022-02-15T18:01:06Z

Next is the White House’s stream with Spanish subtitles.





Play



Estado de la Unión en vivo este 1ro de marzo – subtítulos en español Washington, DC 2022-02-28T16:53:14Z

CSPAN’s stream is below.





Play



President Biden Delivers 2022 State of the Union & Republican Response President Biden delivers the State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress. The Republican Response will be delivered shortly after the president concludes his address. Download the FREE C-SPAN Now App. c-span.org/c-spanNow/ Discover the C-SPAN Video Library at c-span.org/quickguide/ Download our App c-span.org/special/?radioapp C-SPAN: Created by Cable in 1979. Offered as a… 2022-02-15T19:18:59Z

If you’re interested more in independent media’s coverage, we have another link for you below. “Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar” is an “anti-establishment YouTube show and podcast.” They are offering live coverage of the State of the Union featuring Saagar, Krystal, Kyle, and Marshall. The pre-show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and there will also be post-show analysis.





Play



State of the Union 2022-02-28T12:38:06Z

What To Expect from Biden’s Speech

According to CNN, Biden had always planned to talk about Ukraine tonight, but had originally expected to spend a good portion of his speech focusing on his economic agenda. But now it’s likely that a greater part of his speech is going to cover Ukraine and Russia than originally planned. Sen. Dick Durbin has said that Biden’s domestic agenda and accomplishments are going to be “eclipsed by Ukraine.”

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said the day before his speech: “there’s no question that this speech is a little different than it would have been just a few months ago.” She also said that he will be sharing his efforts and plans to “rally the world to stand up for democracy and against Russian aggression.”

Biden is also expected to speak about his Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the current decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States. He’s also expected to address economic issues in the United States, along with inflation. CNN reported that he will also be speaking about initiatives to improve nursing homes, and an ocean shipping initiative with the Federal Maritime Commission. Biden will also address climate change and clean energy.

But, Psaki told reporters: “He will talk about the steps we’ve taken to not only support the Ukrainian people with military and economic assistance, but also the steps he’s taken to build a global coalition imposing crippling financial sanctions on President Putin, his inner circle and the Russian economy. And he will talk about the steps he’s taken to mitigate the impact of President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, on the global economy and the American people,” CNN reported.

READ NEXT: Joe Biden’s Net Worth