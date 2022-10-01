How to Watch Sacramento State vs Cal Poly Football Today

Sacramento State and Cal Poly meet in Big Sky Conference action on Saturday, October 1 in San Luis Obispo, California.

Sacramento State vs Cal Poly Preview

Sacramento State (3-0) has another strong start to the season going, and the Hornets look to keep rolling against Cal Poly on Saturday.

“They play very physical and they are very well coached,” Cal Poly head coach Baldwin said via KSBY. “It shows up on film, so we will have to again be on top of things. You cannot slip fundamentally or mentally and get away with it against a team like Sac State.”

The Hornets come into the game fresh off dominated an FBS Colorado State squad 41-10 on September 24. Colorado State (0-4), however, has been down more than usual this season. The Rams lost big in all of their previous games, including a 34-19 win by Middle Tennessee State.

“[We’re] feeling good; we’re healthy,” Sac State head coach Troy Taylor said via The State Hornet. “Our guys have got a lot of positive energy, but we are going against a team that has had two weeks to prepare for us.”

Cal Poly challenged a quality South Dakota squad before falling 38-21 on September 19. The Mustangs edged San Diego 28-27 on September 10 for the program’s lone win of the season. The Mustangs opened the season with a quality FBS opponent in Fresno State and lost 35-7.

“We’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot early and we’ve got to clean those things up,” Baldwin said via the Santa Maria Times. “I know we’re capable of turning the corner, avoiding the turnovers and penalties that extend drives. I call them unforced errors. We need to learn to play ahead and not have to come from behind.”

Sac State faces an improved Cal Poly squad from the one that went 2-9 last year. The Hornets rolled past that Mustangs squad 41-9 in 2021. This year’s Hornets squad comes in arguably more confident, especially after a comeback win. against San Diego.

“There was a resiliency that I love to see, down two scores in the fourth at one time, then went down and scored twice. That says a lot about our young guys. Those three interceptions were huge, too. Our freshman DBs were making plays,” Baldwin said via the Santa Maria Times.