How to Watch Champions League Final Today for Free

Liverpool and Real Madrid face off at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday as the Champions League is at stake.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the Champions League final online for free:

Champions League Final 2022 Preview

In a renewal of the final of the 2017-2018 season, the Reds and the Merengues will arrive at the match having been the two best teams in the competition. Liverpool and Madrid are poised to win their 7th or 14th cups, respectively. This is what will make this final a bit more compelling compared to the last one.

For Madrid, the road to Paris was a rollercoaster ride of tremendous emotions. The path that Carlo Ancelotti’s men took was considerably more difficult because, while Jürgen Klopp’s men beat Inter, Benfica and Villarreal, the former defeated PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in what has been probably one of the most complicated runs in the history of the tournament.

During that time, Ancelotti was given very little credit for the team’s overall performance. This was something midfielder Toni Kroos addressed when asked in an interview with ZDF in Germany.

In that interview Kroos came out to defend his coach by highlighting one of his biggest qualities.

“He already caught my attention with Heynckes. It is clear that they are another type of coach than Guardiola or Tuchel, for example,” he stated. “But it is a pity that they are reduced to the mere fact of being good locker room managers. I think they are not done justice Sounds like they don’t know anything about tactics.”

On the other hand, it should be noted that Real Madrid is in search of its fifth Champions League in the last eight years. One of them was won by Ancelotti back in 2014. In this competition since they have not lost a final since 1981, against Liverpool.

In that match against the Reds at the Parc des Princes, Alan Kennedy ended up being the hero scoring the lone goal of the match for Bob Paisley’s men.

For Jürgen Klopp’s men, this is the trophy that helps consolidate their case as currently the best team in the world. With their chance to win the quadruple already out of the picture after Manchester City were able to come back and defeat Aston Villa in the final round of the Premier League season.

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Luis Díaz, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid Probable XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema