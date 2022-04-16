How to Watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace FA Cup in USA

Chelsea and Crystal Palace face off in the semifinals of the FA Cup. The winner of this clash will face the winner of Manchester City and Liverpool over at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Preview

London rivals Chelsea and Crystal Palace will play for a chance to get into the FA Cup final. For Crystal Palace, this season is turning out to be a memorable one. They are the currently surprise team in the Premier League and would like to see nothing more than a memorable run where they end up playing two matches at Wembley and maybe even lift some silverware.

Under former Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira at the helm, have been having a very successful season so far, will be desperate to reach their first FA Cup final since 2016 when they lost 2-1 to Manchester United.

They will be looking forward to the challenge with some of their best options available. Crystal Palace duo Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise are expected to be available for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea.

The Eagles pair had been fitness doubts for the game at Wembley but Palace hope that both players will be ready to play.

Olise suffered a foot injury while he was with France’s Under-21s last month and missed the 3-0 win over Arsenal and the 2-1 defeat against Leicester.

Mitchell, meanwhile, was substituted in the first half of that loss at the King Power Stadium with a calf issue.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were left reeling after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. The results left the Blues with only one trophy to fight for this season.

This will end up being the team’s priority as there are very slim options to beat out a City and Liverpool who are amongst the best teams in the world in actuality. That being said, this does not mean that Chelsea are an inferior team, quite the opposite. If there is a team that could take these two teams to the edge and possibly beat them, it is the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been one of the more prolific scoring teams in recent months as the last time they did not score a goal was in the EFL Cup final loss to Liverpool.

Chelsea Probable XI: Edouard Mendy; César Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Marcos Mount, Timo Werner; Kai Havertz

Crystal Palace Probable XI: Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Chikhou Kouyate, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, James McArthur, Wilfried Zaha; Jean- Philippe Mateta