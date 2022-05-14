How to Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final in US

Chelsea and Liverpool face-off for the second time this year in a final as both sides will lock horns at Wembley Stadium for a chance to win the oldest competition in football.

FA Cup Final 2022 Preview

The FA Cup is the only trophy still pending for coach Jürgen Klopp over at Liverpool. This is the only piece of silverware that the Reds have not won since the German coach took over.

What is still more shocking is that Liverpool have not won this competition since 2006 when they defeated West Ham. More importantly, there is a chance they could win a domestic cup double for the first time since 2000-01.

Sadly, Klopp will be missing one of his midfield lynchpins after Fabinho suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for the remainder of the season including the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this year.

Klopp knows that his team is fighting on three fronts and know that this squad finds itself in a position to win four trophies in a season and possibly even six during 2022. The only competition where things are out of their control is in the Premier League where they are three points behind Manchester City with two games remaining.

One of their last appearances in a final happened to be 10 years ago when they lost to Chelsea 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Blues are one of the most successful teams in this competition over the past 16 years. Chelsea are one of the teams that are the most successful as they won the FA Cup on five occasions during that time.

For Thomas Tuchel, this will be the fourth domestic final since his appointment as manager. With this stat, Tuchel will equal Jose Mourinho’s record in that department, but one has to keep in mind that the team has just two wins from their last six games ahead of Saturday’s match.

Chelsea struggled in recent weeks as they saw their Champions League reign come to an end and also saw an early exit in the league title race. They will also be missing Ben Chilwell (knee) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles). Both of these players will be out for the remainder of the season. In the case of Chilwell, there is chance that he will be back for the team’s pre-season come late July or early August.

Chelsea Probable XI: Eduouard Mendy, Reece James, Trevor Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso; N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcántara, Keita; Luis Díaz, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah