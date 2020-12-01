How to Watch Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2020 Without Cable

It’s that time of year again — time to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to officially kick off the holiday season. The Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2020 special airs Wednesday, December 2 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the 2020 Christmas in Rockefeller special online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Christmas in Rockefeller special live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Christmas in Rockefeller special live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 Christmas in Rockefeller special live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2020 Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch christmas in rockefeller center 2020 without cable 2020-12-01T16:00:54-05:00

This year, the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special features performances by Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brett Eldredge, Jimmy Fallon, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, Gwen Stefani and Meghan Trainor.

Several of the performances will be duets — Clarkson and Eldredge are performing together, Parton and Fallon are singing a duet, and Train is taking the stage with Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame supergroup Earth, Wind & Fire. Additionally, the Radio City Rockettes will be on hand to perform a routine and the Tony Award-winning cast of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, the Broadway musical about the legendary Motown group the Temptations, will take the stage for a musical number.

“Every year our viewers look forward to NBC’s iconic tree-lighting ceremony,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment, in a press release. “There’s something special about kicking off the holiday season with such an awe-inspiring event.”

The 2020 Rockefeller Center tree is 75 feet tall and 45 feet wide. It is a Norway Spruce from Oneonta, New York and weighs approximately 11 tons. More than 50,000 lights are hung on the tree and it is topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

According to the NBC press release, “For each of the 50,000 bulbs decorating the Spruce, NBCUniversal will plant a tree in areas that have been affected by wildfires, hurricanes, and other natural disasters. This ongoing partnership is an important annual tradition that has helped to restore forests for future generations to enjoy. After the tree leaves Rockefeller Center, it will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity and used to build homes in the region.”

The 2020 Christmas in Rockefeller Center celebration airs live on Wednesday, December 2 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch FX’s Twitter Hacker Documentary Online