Where to Watch Cincinnati vs Lipscomb Basketball 2020

The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) kick off their 2020 season at home against the Lipscomb Bisons (1-1) Wednesday.

Lipscomb vs Cincinnati Preview

The Bearcats finished 20-10 last season (13-5 in the American Athletic Conference). They averaged 72.7 points a game last year while also giving up 67.1 points per contest. Cincinnati shot a respectable 45 percent from the floor, but its three-point shooting wasn’t good, as it made just 32 percent of its long-range shots. They’re looking to improve in all facets this season, and despite an extremely odd offseason, Bearcats head coach John Brannen feels good about where his team is at heading into the season.

“We got the most out of anything we’ve done this fall with 28 practices under our belt,” Brannen said. “You’re seeing right now all over the Twitter world how many teams are flying all over the country and flying back because they got a positive test…Right now, everyone is pretty healthy for the most part,” the coach noted.

Guard Keith Williams, forward Rapolas Ivanauskas and big man Chris Vogt will be the nucleus of Cincinnati’s team this season. Both Williams and Vogt averaged in double figures last season, and Ivanauskas transferred over from Colgate, so it will be interesting to see how he blends in.

The Bearcats will be facing a Lipscomb squad that is fresher, having played two games already.

The Bisons are coming off a close game against Tulane, a 68-66 loss that saw them up by a point at the half. They couldn’t quite eke out the victory, but they certainly made it interesting. Ahsan Asadullah and Romeao Ferguson both had solid showings in the loss, with Ferguson scoring a team-high 18 points and Asadullah netting 13 points, nine boards and seven assists. Both have looked sharp through two games so far, and head coach Lennie Acuff has noticed.

“He can do a lot of things,” Acuff said about Ferguson this week. “He plays a lot of positions. He’s like a Swiss army knife. He has a high basketball IQ.”

Acuff also noted that he likes what he has been seeing from his the rest of his group, at least through two games. “We’re a long way ahead of where we were at this time last year,” Acuff said. “We’ve taken the mindset that all we can control is the day in front of us and make it the best it can be.”

Lipscomb is averaging 71 points a game so far, and they’re allowing 70.5, so Acuff’s group will be challenged on defense against this Bearcats squad. The Bisons have been a scrappy unit so far this season, and they’ll look to continue that trend here, but it won’t be easy.