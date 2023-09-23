How to Watch Florida vs Charlotte Game Today for Free

The Charlotte 49ers (1-2) will head to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to take on the No. 25 ranked Florida Gators (2-1) on Saturday, September 23.

Charlotte vs Florida Preview

The Gators are fresh from a 29-16 upset over then-No. 11 seed Tennessee last week. Florida QB Graham Mertz went 19-of-24 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Mertz completed 70% of his passes for the third straight game, and he was complimented well by running back Trevor Etienne, who finished with a career-high 172 yards on 23 attempts in the win over the Vols.

“It validates your plan. It validates what you’re selling to some degree, the things that you continue to harp on,” Florida head coach Billy Napier said after the win, adding: “Success is a dirty process, and ultimately it’s rewarding. You have to go through some ups and downs along the way.”

Defensively, Florida has been playing well so far, allowing 15.7 points a game to opposing offenses. “There’s a mindset that we’re trying to develop here, to where we can be consistent and not depend on external things to motivate us,” Napier added this week. “It’s not where we want it to be right now but I think we’re getting closer.”

On the other side, the 49ers have lost two in a row, most recently falling to Georgia State, 41-25, last week. Charlotte QB Trexler Ivey went 20-28 for 257 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win, while quarterback Jalon Jones went 3-7 for 11 yards. Look for Charlotte to use both here against the Gators.

“We like both of them, and our goal is to get to the point where we have enough of a package for what each of them does well so we can play them like 50% of the time,” Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi said about his QBs. “We think we’ll be hard to prepare for, and they are totally different. It doesn’t mean that Trexler can’t run, because he can — a little. It doesn’t mean that Jones can’t pass because he can throw the ball. I was encouraged by how the quarterbacks played.”

On the defensive side, the 49ers are surrendering 27.3 points and 422 total yards of offense a game, so Mertz and company could eat if they play mistake-free football.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

