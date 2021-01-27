How to Watch Lakers vs 76ers Game Tonight Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers (14-4) continue their seven-game road trip with a stop at the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6).

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Lakers vs 76ers Preview

Lebron James scored a season-high 46 points in the Lakers’ 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday. James went 7-11 from three-point range, and he put it to his former team in the fourth, scoring 21 points in the quarter.

“Really awesome,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said about James’ performace, via USA Today. “His shot making was just ridiculous. If I was playing against him, I really don’t know what I’m doing to slow him down if he’s shooting that well.”

Anthony Davis also notched a double-double in the win, scoring 17 points and hauling in 10 rebounds, but the evening was all about LeBron. “When he’s playing like that, it’s fun to watch,” Davis said about James. “He wasn’t missing. He was everywhere on the floor.”

Los Angeles is an impressive 10-0 on the road so far this season, and it is 3-0 on its current road trip.

The Sixers are coming off a 119-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Tobias Harris led the way for Philadelphia, scoring 25 points, and he was one of five players to score 10+ points. Tyrese Maxey added 17 points, but the team was clearly missing its superstar.

Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Joel Embiid missed the game due to tightness in his back, and his replacement, veteran Dwight Howard, could only muster five points and four rebounds in relief. Head coach Doc Rivers went to Tony Bradley in the second half, and found more success. Bradly scored 12 points and grabbed nine boards, so he may be the solution filling in for Embiid moving forward.

“I just like Dwight with the second group,” Rivers said after the game. “I was kicking myself, because I wanted to do that, and then because Tony hasn’t played a lot, I didn’t do it to start the game. I really thought I should have done it to start the game, and I outthought myself for that.”

With Embiid’s return as yet uncertain (he has already missed four games on the season), the Sixers will need to find a way to stay atop the Eastern Conference until he’s back to 100 percent.

“I don’t have a lot of panic concerns at this point of the season with all the of the guys that have been in and out. I really don’t worry about it that much. “Obviously, you have to win games without Joel. But you have to get your team in order first,” Rivers said. Hr’ll have a tall order Wednesday night against James and company.