How to Watch Mariners Games Without Cable 2023

The infamous postseason drought is now officially offer, and the Seattle Mariners can concentrate not only on a return to the postseason in 2023, but taking another step forward behind burgeoning superstar Julio Rodriguez and a talented young roster.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most Mariners games this season will be locally televised on Root Sports, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Root), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Mariners market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Mariners game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Root Sports and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Mariners games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Mariners Market

You can watch a live stream of Root Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mariners games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Root Sports and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Mariners games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Mariners Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Mariners games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Mariners games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Mariners games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Mariners games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Mariners games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Mariners Season Preview 2023

The Seattle Mariners look to build on their return to the postseason in 2022 with another splash in 2023.

Seattle ended a 21-year playoff drought last season led by manager Scott Servais. The Mariners went 90-72 for second place in the American League West but fell short to the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.

The Mariners lost a few notable players from last year’s squad, including first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana. Seattle also lost infielder Abraham Toro, pitcher Erik Swanson, outfielder Jesse Winker, catcher Luis Torrens, outfielder Kyle Lewis, pitcher Matthew Boyd, and outfielder Mitch Haniger.

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez looks to build on his AL Rookie of the Year campaign. Rodriguez hit .284 for 28 home runs and 75 RBI in 2022.

First baseman Ty France looks to build on a solid 2022 season where he hit .274 for 20 home runs and 73 RBI. Catcher Cal Raleigh likewise looks to improve on last season’s .211 average for 27 home runs and 63 RBI. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez had a .236 average with 31 home runs and 87 RBI in 2022.

Seattle also added right fielder Teoscar Hernandez to the lineup. Hernandez hit .267 for 25 home runs and 77 RBI in 2022.

Pitcher Luis Castillo looks to pick up where he left off in 2022 where he had a 4-2 record amid a 3.17 ERA with the Mariners. He joined the team after the Cincinnati Reds traded him last season.

Left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray looks to improve on a 12-12 record where he posted a 3.71 ERA. Fellow lefty Marco Gonzales looks to bounce back from a 10-15 season where he had a 4.13 ERA.

Long Gilbert looks to continue his winning ways after a 13-6 record and 3.20 ERA in 2022. Robbie Ray seeks a winning record after a 12-12 mark in 2022 amid a 3.17 ERA. George Kirby looks to build on an 8-5 record with a 3.39 ERA from last season.

Projected Lineup

Cal Raleigh, catcher

Ty France, first base

Kolten Wong, second base

J.P. Crawford, shortstop

Eugenio Suarez, third base

Jarred Kelenic, left field

Julio Rodriguez, center field

Teoscar Hernandez, right field

A.J. Pollock, designated hitter

Projected Pitching Rotation and Bullpen

Luis Castillo, starter

Robbie Ray, starter

Logan Gilbert, starter

Marco Gonzales, starter

George Kirby, starter

Paul Sewald, closer

Andrew Munoz, closer

Diego Castillo, closer

Matt Brash, setup

Penn Murfee, reliever

Trevor Gott, reliever

Matt Festa, reliever

Justin Topa, reliever

Chris Flexen, reliever