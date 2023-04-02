How to Watch The Masters Without Cable in 2023

The 87th annual Masters Tournament is set to tee off at Augusta National on Thursday, April 6.

TV coverage of the tournament will be on ESPN (Thursday-Friday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday).

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+ (most complete coverage), FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch the 2023 Masters streaming online:

Offering more extensive coverage than the TV broadcasts, ESPN+ is the only way to watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of The Masters:

There will be several different broadcast options for each day of the tournament, including featured groups, featured holes (three separate feeds: 4, 5 & 6; 15 &16; Amen Corner) and a main feed.

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Masters live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you just want a live stream of the TV broadcasts, you can watch ESPN, CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Masters live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and CBS are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Masters live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ (which has additional coverage of the tournament) and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Masters live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Masters 2023 Preview

This year’s Masters will feature some of the top golfers from both the PGA and LIV Tours, with 18 from the LIV competing, including Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka.

“Most of us will get four cracks at it this year and hopefully we get maybe a win out of it,” Smith said about his LIV colleagues. “Maybe we just show a really hearty effort. I think for us, internally, there’s a lot of chatter going around about ‘these guys don’t play real golf anymore.’ “And I think it’s B.S. to be honest. And we just want to show people that.”

Last year’s purse was $15 million, with Scottie Scheffler taking it home and earning his first-ever victory in the tournament. This year’s tournament promises to have plenty of dramatic storylines, and intrigue yet again, with Jon Rahm the current favorite.

After damaging bones in his right leg and ankle in a horrific 2021 car crash, Tiger Woods finished with a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Genesis Invitational in February, the lowest round he has played since his accident. Woods is slated to compete again here, and it will be interesting to see how well he performs after his solid outing in February.

Another storyline to watch will be Rory McIlroy aiming to win his first-ever Masters. McIlroy has one for majors, but the Masters is the only one that has eluded him. “I’ve always known that I have the game to win at this place,” McIlroy said about winning the Masters, via ESPN. “It’s just a matter of having that game for four days in a row.”

Here are the odds for this year’s Masters, via CBS Sports: