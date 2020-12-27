How to Watch Nets vs Hornets Without Cable

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will look to continue their tear to the start of the season as they hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Nets vs Hornets Preview

The Nets have rolled to a 2-0 record behind the superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, winning by 25-plus points in their first two matchups against the Warriors and Celtics. The results are exactly what the team imagined when they brought together Irving and Durant for a run at an NBA title.

First-year head coach is still in awe of Durant at times, who helped turned the tide against the Celtics with a 16-point third quarter.

“It’s still impressive to watch after all these years,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “For him to have little runs like that is nothing in his mind. For mere mortals in the NBA, it’s impossible to think of.”

Durant is coming off a ruptured Achilles that kept him out of action for more than a year. Sunday will be the front-end of a back-to-back for the Nets — their first of the season. There’s a chance Durant could sit to stay fresh and minimize the risk of re-injury.

“I don’t know. We haven’t talked about it yet,” Durant said. “I’m going to talk about it with our training staff and coach and see what we come up with. Obviously, I want to play as much as I can, but I definitely want to trust in the training staff and the organization and do what’s best and consult with them on it as well. So we’ll see, but I plan on playing next game.”

The story has been much the opposite for the Hornets, who have fallen to 0-2 with losses against the Thunder and Cavaliers. The loss against OKC was heartbreaking for Charlotte, watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the game-winner with less than 2 seconds remaining.

While the loss was tough, the Hornets were able to get a better performance out of rookie LaMelo Ball, who had failed to score in the team’s opener. Ball — the brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball — scored 13 points.

“I thought LaMelo played extremely well tonight,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “There may be more minutes for him. Tonight was a good step for him.”

Brooklyn is an 8-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 226. Brooklyn is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, and the total has gone under in four of Brooklyn’s last five games. Charlotte is 2-10 against the spread in its last 12 games when playing at home against Brooklyn.