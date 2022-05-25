Roma vs Feyenoord Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Roma and Feyenoord meet this Wednesday in the inaugural Conference League final, which will take place at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised on TUDN (Spanish broadcast), and it will also stream live on Paramount+ (English), which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Roma vs Feyenoord online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch the match via the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Roma vs Feyenoord live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Roma vs Feyenoord live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch the match via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Roma vs Feyenoord live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TUDN is included in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Roma vs Feyenoord live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Roma vs Feyenoord Preview

AS Roma and Feyenoord look to end their respective European droughts in the first-ever final of the UEFA Conference League.

To the winner go the spoils and they side that comes out on top end up pocketing €5 million, which is added to what has already been accumulated in the contest: in the semifinal, 2 million; in quarters, 1 million; in the round of 16, the prize is 500,000 euros. What is achieved in the group stage is also added, which can reach 3 million, so the champion can take home a grand total of about 11 million euros.

On a sporting level, the champion will not only be able to show off an official European title in their showcases, but will also have a direct place in the Europa League next season.

The Italians, led by Jose Mourinho, have the opportunity to be crowned European champions in this competition after having lost a Champions League final in the 1983/1984 season and a UEFA final in 1990/1991. On that occasion, they lost to Liverpool at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Roma got to the final of this competition after having eliminated England’s Leicester in the semifinals, 2-1 on aggregate. Now, the giallorossi will seek its second continental conquest (1961 Fairs Cup).

For their part, the Dutch won the Champions League in 1970 against Celtic Glasgow. They also have two UEFA Cups to their name, those from 1974 (against Tottenham) and 2002 (against Borussia Dortmund).

On their end, Feyenoord qualified to the final having defeated Olympique Marseille 3-2 on aggregate. Therefore, the team commanded by Arne Slot, led by players like Argentine Marcos Senesi and Colombian international Luis Sinisterra among its ranks, they look poised to win their seventh European trophy (European Cup 1970, UEFA Cup 1974 and 2002 and Intertoto Cup 1967, 1968 and 1973).

AS Roma Probable XI: Rui Patrício; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibañez; Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Sérgio Oliveira, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicola Zalewski; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Feyenoord Probable XI: Ofir Marciano; Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Guus Til, Frederik Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Reiis Nelson, Cyriel Dessers, Luis Sinisterra