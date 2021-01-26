How to Watch UFC PPV on PS4 or Xbox One

If you’re looking to watch UFC 257 and any future UFC PPV event on your PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, we’ve got the complete guide on how to do so right here.

How to Order UFC 257

The first step to watching UFC 257 on your PS4/5 or Xbox One/Series X/S is to purchase the PPV. When doing so, you have a couple different options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and UFC 257 ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy the UFC 257 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here. Or, if you currently have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can also get the special package deal. In that case, you’ll simply extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 257 PPV for a total of $89.98.

How to Watch UFC 257 on PS4 or PS5

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the UFC 257 PPV, you can then watch the fights through the ESPN app on your PS4 or PS5. Here’s how:

First, find the ESPN app and download it. You can do this by searching for it on your actual PlayStation 4 console, or you can find the app on your computer via the PlayStation website right here. You’ll need to sign in to your Sony account, then add the ESPN app and it should soon appear on your PS4 or PS5.

Then, back on your PS4/5, open the now-installed ESPN app and then sign into the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV. You can do that by selecting the settings icon (the little gear symbol) in the upper-right corner, then “ACCOUNT INFORMATION”, then “ESPN ACCOUNT”.

Once signed in, go back to the “FEATURED” tab and select the UFC 257 main card to start watching the fights. If you aren’t signed in already, it should prompt you to sign in once you attempt to start the event.

How to Watch UFC 257 on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the UFC 257 PPV, you can then watch the fights through the ESPN app on your Xbox One or Series X/S. Here’s how:

First, find the ESPN app on your Xbox One or Series X/S. On the dashboard, scroll to the right with the “RB” button and select “STORE.” Then, scroll down to find “SEARCH” and type in ESPN. Open the “ESPN Xbox” app and download it.

Additionally, you can find the Xbox app on your computer via the Microsoft website right here. You’ll need to sign in to your account, then add the ESPN app and it should soon appear on your Xbox One or Series X/S.

Then, back on your Xbox One or Series X/S, open the now-installed ESPN app and then sign into the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV. You can do that by selecting the settings icon (the little gear symbol) in the upper-right corner, then “ACCOUNT INFORMATION”, then “ESPN ACCOUNT”.

Once signed in, go back to the “FEATURED” tab and select the UFC 257 main card to start watching the fights. If you aren’t signed in already, it should prompt you to sign in once you attempt to start the event.

Where Else to Watch UFC 257

If you don’t want to watch on your PS or Xbox, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Firestick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

What Other Events are Upcoming on ESPN+?

Here’s a look at the UFC on ESPN+ upcoming schedule:

Date Event Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Sat, Jan. 23 UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Feb. 6 UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 13 UFC 258 ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Feb. 20 UFC Fight Night ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Mar. 6 UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV

What Other UFC Content is on ESPN+?

In addition to the aforementioned live events, ESPN+ also comes with an extensive library of on-demand UFC content.

If you’re looking for individual fighters, there are dedicated sections for Conor McGregor (fights vs Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes and Khabib Nurmagomedov), Anderson Silva (fights vs Chael Sonnen, Rich Franklin, Chris Leben, Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping and Stephan Bonnar), Max Holloway (fights vs Jose Aldo and Ricardo Lamas), Michael Bisping (fights vs Luke Rockhold, Silva, Dan Henderson, Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum), Brock Lesnar (fights vs Shane Carwin, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez and Frank Mir) and others.

If you just want to binge a random assortment of memorable UFC moments, there are also sections broken up by different themes, such as UFC Reloaded (full event replays of recent PPV’s and Fight Nights), UFC Unleashed (top fights organized into different 45-minute videos), UFC Main Event (provides backstories to certain fights), UFC Top 10 (best submission artists, knockout artists, upsets, title fights, etc.) and UFC 25 Greatest Fights (over 12 hours of content breaking down the top fights in history).

What Other Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

In addition to UFC, ESPN+ features a wide array of other live sports. In almost every case, sports or events that are on ESPN+ won’t be on any other channels in the United States.

International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

Documentaries & Films

Every documentary in the entire 30 for 30 library, including classics such Chuck & Tito, Nature Boy and I Hate Christian Laettner, is included in the vast ESPN+ on-demand movie library.

Additionally, a lot of ESPN documentaries and films that aren’t included in the actual 30 for 30 series are also available on ESPN+, such as D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Ariel & The Bad Guy, Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.