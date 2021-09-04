How to Watch USC Football Games Without Cable

USC enters the season with a talented roster and familiar title aspirations but will need a big year to get head coach Clay Helton off the hot seat.

In 2021, USC games will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC or Pac-12 Network.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every USC football game online:

USC Football Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox 4K, Fox Sports 1, NBC, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network regional channels (ABC, Fox and NBC are available live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every USC game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package plus “Sports Plus” add-on (130+ total channels). Both can be included in your free seven-day trial ($64.99 per month after that):

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USC games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

For the Fox and FS1 games, you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

For the ABC and ESPN games, you can watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

For the Pac-12 Network games, you can watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via these platforms, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

USC Football Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network regional channels (ABC and Fox are available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of most USC games (no NBC, which will have the game against Notre Dame) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10 ($55 per month after that):

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USC games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

USC Football Channels Included: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (simulcasts ABC games), Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC, Pac-12 Network (Fox and NBC are available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of every USC game with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Blue & Orange + Sports Extra” package (65+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $35 ($65 per month after that):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USC games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

USC 2021 Season Preview

USC came up just short of the program’s first Pac-12 title since 2017 last year, but watched Oregon collect the hardware after a condensed season.

Entering a new year, USC skipper Clay Helton is on the hot seat. He has a 45-23 record as the head man at USC, and while that’s good, it’s not up to the championship expectations the Trojans have set every season.

“What a great opportunity for not only us as coaches but really our student-athletes,” Helton said during Pac-12 media days. “I look at our coaches, how much experience we have in this conference, all the experiences you’ve garnered as coaches. As student-athletes, they only get one college experience. How hard they fought through last season, the adversity, the trials and tribulations, to be able to even be here today, be with our media resources. I see the smiles on their faces. To have a little bit of normalcy is exciting. It’s exciting to start a new year. It’s exciting to be able to have an off-season campaign with strength and conditioning, spring training, with summer workouts, with a fall training camp getting ready to happen.”

Kedon Slovis is the trigger man for the Trojans at quarterback. Slovis is on a variety of watch lists and is a top 10 contender for the Heisman, per USA Today. “I think the expectations for Kedon [Slovis] are always going to be high. What we do [is], we put extremely high expectations on him,” USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. “There is a lot of responsibility on him, but that comes with the job,” said Harrell. “There is no reason for him to not play at a really high level. We hold him to a high standard, and our expectations for him are high, and his expectations for himself are high.”