How to Watch USFL Games Online for Free

The USFL returns this Easter weekend with four games, including Saturday’s tussle between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions. It will be the first game played under the USFL banner since the league folded in 1986, and there are a myriad of intriguing storylines to keep an eye on.

One of the biggest involves Jeff Fisher’s return to coaching. The former boss of the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams is taking the reins with the Michigan Panthers.

Fisher has the top pick in the USFL draft, quarterback Shea Patterson, to work with, yet that doesn’t mean the Panthers will have the championship all to themselves. The Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers also have their admirers among the oddsmakers.

In 2022, USFL games will be broadcast on either NBC, USA Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Peacock TV.

The games that are exclusively on Peacock TV (only four of them throughout the season) can only be watched with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $4.99 per month, but for all of the other games, you have some live stream options.

Here’s a rundown of all the different ways you can watch USFL games live online, with the first two options offering free trials:

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USFL games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC, USA Network, Fox and FS1 are all included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USFL games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

NBC, USA Network, Fox and FS1 are all included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch USFL games, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USFL games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USFL games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

A total of 13 USFL games will be on Peacock this season, with nine of those being simulcast on NBC and four being exclusive to Peacock. You’ll need to get the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch select USFL games live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

USFL 2022 Preview

Like the Panthers, the Bandits have a former NFL sideline general running things. Todd Haley is in charge and brings a solid pedigree to the job after guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC West title in 2010.

Haley established his reputation on offense, where he’ll have Jordan Ta’amu at quarterback. Ta’amu bounced around the practice squads of five NFL teams, including the Chiefs.

He spoke to Rob DeMello of KHON2 News about how much he’s looking forward to taking the field for the Bandits’ opening game against the Pittsburgh Maulers:

‘I’m excited for this new opportunity to go out there and play’ – #Hawaii’s Jordan Ta’amu will hit the field this weekend to kickoff @USFL’s return leading @USFLBandits against Pittsburgh • Sunday • 2pm HST • FS1 (4/30 game vs. Houston will be on @KHONnews) @JTaamu10 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/YWZfk5c7Ch — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 14, 2022

Having worked with passers the calibre of Ben Roethlisberger and Kurt Warner, Haley could be the man to finally unlock Ta’amu’s full potential. Their partnership is one reason why CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani reported Caesars Sportsbook has the Bandits at +450 to win the title, even with both the Panthers and Breakers.

The latter will unleash head coach Larry Fedora’s hurry-up offense on the league. His scheme will depend on quarterback Kyle Sloter, whom Fedora revealed fits his style, per RJ Young of Fox Sports: “He’s the type of quarterback we wanted. He’s a big guy that can pull the ball. He’s very athletic. He can run. He’s a guy that processes very, very quickly. And that is so important and what we want to do on offense.”

Sloter showed off his arm talent and move skills during preseason duty for several teams, including the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. His highlights have been relayed by Ian Hartitz of Pro Football Focus:

Kyle Sloter preseason goodness pic.twitter.com/dOzxm92MGH — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 10, 2022

On the other side of the ball, the best defense in the league should belong to the Bandits. Coordinator Pepper Johnson learned from Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick and can field a formidable defensive tackle tandem, John Atkins and Daylon Mack, two former SEC standouts.

Away from the players and coaches, the USFL will debut some interesting innovations in the rules. Specifically, these will have to do with scoring and how overtime plays out.

First, teams have an extra option after scoring a touchdown. There’s a supplement to the traditional point-after attempt or the the two-point conversion.

It’s a three-point attempt from the 10-yard line. USFL officiating chief Mike Pereira explained here:

EXTRA POINTS 💪 In the USFL you can go for 1, 2 or 3 points after scoring a touchdown 🏟 pic.twitter.com/vtcmxsmx9H — USFL (@USFL) March 23, 2022

The league’s overtime rules are even more unorthodox. Both teams will get three, alternating scoring opportunities from the two-yard line.

Pereira detailed the changes and how sudden death rules could still be needed:

Rules are HERE 🔥 First up: An Overtime like you've never seen before ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6aGRsUalGt — USFL (@USFL) March 23, 2022

This is something akin to a penalty shootout in Soccer. It’s one of many ways the returning league is hoping to offer something different from the NFL’s established program and hook in its own core audience.