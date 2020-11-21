Where to Watch Stephen F. Austin vs Memphis Football

Stephen F. Austin has been rolling with six straight wins, but the FCS squad faces a tough test in Memphis on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium



Stephen F. Austin vs Memphis Preview

After dropping their first three games of the season, Stephen F. Austin has rolled off six wins in a row, many coming in impressive fashion. The Lumberjacks’ lastest win was a 26-7 win against Pittsburgh State. It was the third straight game where SFA had allowed a touchdown or less.

The Lumberjacks are at the top of their Southland standings, albeit only three other teams have played games. This is the last game on SFA’s improvised schedule.

“We are a little shorthanded,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “I think we got 19-20 guys on IR that are done for the year with injuries. Throw that on top of the opt outs an we are down a third of our roster and we are a young team. Going out and playing a team like Memphis will be tough but we are glad to be playing. So many teams are wishing. Here we are about to play our 10th game and some teams in our league and across the country haven’t had 10 practices.”

Memphis is a big step up in competition for the Lumberjacks after playing FCS competition. The 4-2 Tigers have some big wins on their resume and their losses came against SMU and Cincinnati.

Memphis staged a solid comeback against USF last week, besting the Bulls by a point 34-33 thanks to a touchdown pass with just over a minute left.

“You can call us the Cardiac Cats,” said Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield.

Quarterback Brady White passed for 437 yards and four touchdowns, setting the mark for most wins by a quarterback in program history with 24.

“It’s great to have the highest number in program history, but the number isn’t what matters,” White said. “It’s the winning that matters. It’s not me. My name gets the credit and that’s awesome, but that is for everyone.”

“With them leading the country in turnovers, we know they’re going to give us everything we can handle,” said Silverfield. “They’ve got two DEs that come off the edge. They have a tall QB that’s able to sling it. I just think, look we know they’re going to give us everything. Expect the unexpected and just like with any game. There’s angst and know that we better be ready come Saturday at 11 a.m.”

Memphis is a 30.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 59.5 points. The Tigers are 10-0 straight up in their last 10 games played in November.