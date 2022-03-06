How to Watch ‘Winning Time’ Premiere Online for Free

There’s a new sports dramedy coming to TV when “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty | Official Trailer | HBO Max Welcome to the hottest show in town. #WinningTime premieres March 6 on @HBOMax. It's gonna be exciting. From Adam McKay, director of 'The Big Short' and 'Vice' comes a story about the rise of basketball Hall Of Famer Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and the lengths one man (John C. Reilly) will go in pursuit of…

Based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman, this new series boasts an all-star coast as it chronicles “the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court,” according to the HBO press release.

The premiere episode is titled “The Swan” and its description reads, “In 1979, businessman Jerry Buss stakes his fortune on the purchase of the NBA’s lackluster Los Angeles Lakers; the team’s coach, Jerry West, bristles at the prospect of drafting college phenom Earvin Johnson, who has been given the moniker ‘Magic.'”

Episode two, airing March 13, is titled “Is That All There Is” and its description reads, “After giving Coach West carte blanch with the Lakers roster, Buss attempts to charm fellow franchise owner of the Celtics, Red Auberbach. Meanwhile, Earvin’s efforts to impress the women in his life fall flat, and Claire’s mandate to get creative brings conflict with Buss’ daughter, Jeanie.”

Episode three, airing March 20, is titled “The Good Life” and its description reads, “Leaving the Lakers to deal with the fallout of Coach West’s shocking announcement, Buss travels to Las Vegas and soon becomes entangled with a dangerous foe. Back in LA, Earvin finds himself alone in a new city, while former Laker Pat Riley seeks out a new place within the team.”

Episode four, airing March 27, is titled “Who the F**k Is Jack McKinney” and its description reads, “As the Lakers head to Palm Springs for the start of training camp, Buss finds himself in over his head financially and the team’s new coaches struggle to prove their vision for a groundbreaking method of play. Meanwhile, Jeanie works to bring her father’s flair to the Forum.”

The cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Joey Brooks, Sarah Ramos, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

“Winning Time” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.