Wisconsin vs Penn State Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 seed Wisconsin Badgers will host the No. 4 seed Penn State Nittany Lions at the UW Field House on Thursday, December 8 in a women’s volleyball Sweet 16 showdown.

The game (5:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin streaming live online:

Penn State vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers took down the Quinnipiac Bobcats (25-15, 25-9, 25-4) before a tallying a 3-0 win over TCU (25-9, 25-11, 25-23), to advance to the regional semifinals. Sophomore Sarah Franklin led the way for the Badgers with 13 kills, while Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek each had six kills apiece in the win over TCU. Franklin has 372 kills on the season It will be the 10th consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16 for Wisconsin.

“I just think it’s really exciting to be here with this team and gritting it out every single weekend and being able to earn that,” Franklin said, per The Marshfield News Herald. “I’m excited for what’s to come and for how much more we can do for the rest of this postseason.”

The Badgers are undefeated at the Field House this season, winning their last 20 games there. Wisconsin has played Penn State twice this season, sweeping the Nittany Lions on September 30 before winning in five sets in a back-and-forth contest on November 11.

Penn State took down UMBC in three sets in its opener (25-14, 25-17, 25-12), before beating UCF in four sets (19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21). Now, the reigning champs are on deck.

“We’re pumped so I mean, it’s hard to beat a team twice already and we’ve played them twice so they’re gonna struggle with us,” senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington said about facing the Badgers again, per the Daily Collegian. “I’m excited because we’ve been preparing a lot and we’ve been anticipating this for a while now so it’s going to be quite the match.”

Penn State held Franklin to 20 kills over those two games, and if it can limit Wisconsin’s big hitter again, this one could get interesting. One player for the Badgers to keep an eye on is Nittany Lions outside hitter Kashauna Williams, who had 18 kills the last time she faced the Badgers.

“She’s one of the best in the entire conference,” Big Ten Network analyst Emily Ehman said about Williams. “She has one of the quickest arm swings you’ll see and you can’t shut her down, but you can try to slow her down.”