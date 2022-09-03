Wisconsin vs Illinois State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 22 Wisconsin opens the 2022 college football season with a matchup against Illinois State at home on Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Illinois State vs Wisconsin streaming live online:

Illinois State vs Wisconsin Preview

Play

Watch now: Brock Spack discusses season opener at Wisconsin 2022-08-30T19:17:33Z

The Redbirds of Illinois State are coming off a disappointing 4-7 season and the Wisconsin Badgers are favored by nearly five touchdowns, so this game may get out of hand early.

Still, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said in his pre-game press conference that Illinois State is not to be overlooked.

“You watch Illinois State, and you see a really good football team. Well-coached. Know a lot of those coaches and respect a lot of those coaches,” said Chryst, adding, “I believe every time you play this game, it’s kind of, the main focus is making sure you’re ready for it. And our team is ready for it.”

Illinois State is starting Minnesota transfer Zack Annexstad, whom head coach Brock Spack called an “awesome addition” to the team in his pre-game press conference (via CBS Sports).

“Quarterback is such a huge position to have a void in — can’t be short there, and we were last year,” said Spack. “He’s been an awesome addition to our team. I think he’s changed our team immensely just by his presence here. He’s been outstanding as a leader.”

Spack also said that they finally had a “more normal year” since pre-pandemic times this year and that has helped a lot.

“This has been the first time since pre-pandemic that we’ve had a whole year to train and had an offseason. Last year was really out of whack from the start. This has been a more normal year for us and that’s important. Teams that are used to going through a process like we are, it really hurt us not having the ability to do that,” said Spack.

He added that getting to play in Wisconsin’s Camp Randall stadium is “a really big, great opportunity for these guys. I don’t know if they’ll ever play in an environment like this [again]. … It’s a great environment. I was recruited by them, it is a great place. Academically, it’s a tremendous school.”

This is the first-ever meeting between the Redbirds and Badgers; Illinois State has played nine other Big Ten opponents, earning a 1-8 record in those contests. Their lone Big Ten win was in 2016 against Northwestern when Illinois State won on a last-second field goal.

The Illinois State at Wisconsin game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern on FOX Sports 1.