Yale vs Harvard Football 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Ivy League rivals Yale and Harvard clash on Saturday, November 19, in a key late-season matchup.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Yale vs Harvard streaming live online:

Yale vs Harvard 2022 Preview

Yale (7-2) and Harvard (6-3) meet in the 138th edition of “The Game” in the longstanding rivalry between two Ivy League foes.

The rivalry, which began in 1875, has a storied history and a relatively even matchup. Yale leads the all-time series 68-61-8. Harvard won the last meeting in 2021, a 34-31 victory. The Crimson won it on wide receiver Kym Wimberly’s 12-yard touchdown reception with 22 seconds left.

“I’ll never forget it, because it was Kym, on many levels,” Harvard head coach Tim Murphy said via The Harvard Crimson. “Obviously, he made the big play, but he’s a very special kid. He’s had his share of adversity with injuries … Kym’s one of those kids that you want to adopt, I’ll leave it at that. Our players love him, and he’s just such an amazing, humble, great American success story.”

Wimberly leads the Crimson in receiving with 51 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns this season. He provides a reliable target for quarterback Charlie Dean, who leads the offense with 1,872 yards passing and 16 touchdowns versus three interceptions this season. Dean helped the Crimson win three one-score games thus far, but the Crimson came up short in the last tight game, a 21-20 loss to Columbia on November 5.

The Crimson bounced back to beat Pennsylvania 37-14. Dean produced his biggest game of the season with 316 yards for four touchdowns.

“I think it’s indicative of the league, that everybody is good,” Murphy said via The Harvard Crimson. “On any given day, anybody can beat anybody.”

1️⃣3️⃣8️⃣ Years and counting. The 138th matchup between @HarvardFootball and Yale is one you don’t want to miss on Saturday!#GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/mNVRWtOTKI — Harvard Athletics (@harvardcrimson) November 16, 2022

Yale’s defense doesn’t give up much, however. The Bulldogs haven’t allowed more than 26 points in a game this season, and that happened back in October against Howard, a 34-26 win.

Bulldogs defensive linemen Clay Patterson and Reid Nickerson provide a dangerous one-two punch up front. Patterson leads the team in sacks with 5.5, and he has a forced fumble and three quarterback hits. Nickerson has five sacks, three forced fumbles, and six quarterback hits.

Yale head coach Ton Reno wants his team to be ready for another edition of “The Game” to come down to the wire. The Bulldogs got a dress rehearsal in tight games with a 24-20 win over Princeton on November 12, which knocked the Tigers from the ranks of the unbeaten.

“If you want to win high-level Ivy League football games, you have to be ready to win on the last play,” Reno said via Yale Athletics. “We work in practice on it, our guys believe it, and they were ready to make it happen. I can’t express how proud I am of this football team.”