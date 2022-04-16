How to Watch Zappers vs Shoulda Been Stars FCF Game Today

The second season of the Fan Controlled Football League is back, and what a better way to start the campaign than by seeing Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens lead the Zappers against the Shoulda Been Stars.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on both NBCLX and Fubo Sports Network, and it will also stream on Twitch. But if you’re looking for other options, here are some different ways you can watch the Zappers vs Shoulda Been Stars game today:

NBCLX and Fubo Sports Network are both included in FuboTV’s main channel package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Zappers vs Shoulda Been Stars live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch NBCLX watch with Peacock TV’s free plan:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Zappers vs Shoulda Been Stars live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

All FCF games will also be broadcast on DAZN. It costs $19.99 per month, however, so this is really only an option if you’re also wanting to watch boxing (for example, DAZN is the only way to watch Canelo vs Bivol on May 7).

Get DAZN

Once signed up for DAZN, you can watch the Zappers vs Shoulda Been Stars live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DAZN website.

Zappers vs Shoulda Been Stars Preview

The glamour team of the year face the reigning champs in the opening round of the Fan Controlled Football League. The defending champion Wild Aces are back, but they are now known as the Shoulda Been Stars. They will be competing against teams like the Beasts, Glacier Boyz and their first rival of the season. They’ll be joined by the Knights of Degen, 8oki, Kingpins and Bored Ape FC.

As was the case last year, fans will pick the rosters and vote on plays via the FCF App. Rosters will be redrafted throughout the season, with the exception of two “franchise players” designated for each squad.

This year’s top stars include former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

The FCF rules were voted on by fans before the inaugural season and feature quite a few departures from traditional American football.

For one, there’s no kicking in FCF, no special teams and no punts. Games are played on a 50-yard indoor field with rounds of rock, paper, scissors replacing the opening coin toss. Offenses begin on their own 10-yard line and must drive 40 yards to the end zone.

Extra points (two-point conversions) are decided by a one-vs.-one battle between a wide receiver and defensive back from the five-yard line—with the quarterback having just four seconds to deliver a pass.