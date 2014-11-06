5 Best Minecraft Servers: Mineplex & More (Updated!)

Minecraft is an excellent single-player game in its own right. The game provides all you need for endless hours of solitary entertainment. But everyone gets bored playing games by themselves eventually, right? While the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions of Minecraft feature online co-op, the original PC version has custom servers than can host literally hundreds of people. With custom mods and plugins, the best PC Minecraft servers offer online gamers unique shared-world experiences.

There are a lot of Minecraft servers out there, and you only have so much time, so we’ve gathered the best of the best for you to try out once single-player has grown stale.

1. Mineplex

Mineplex is arguably the largest and most popular Minecraft server, capable of hosting up to a staggering 12,000 players at once. That’s a lot of crafters (miners?). The host may be a little…eccentric (just check out the server’s YouTube channel), but that’s just part of the charm. With custom plugins, a large and supportive staff and 18 custom games for users to play, Mineplex is a welcoming and fun server any Minecraft player should check out.

Server IP: us.mineplex.com

Visit the server website here.

2. Lichcraft

Lichcraft is loaded with custom mods and plugins to make users’ experiences fun and memorable. You’ve got your basic Survival mode, Creative mode and factions, but there’s also Skyblock and Skygrid, two mods that challenge you to survive on very small islands floating high in the air. There’s also a ton of minigames and other mods worth checking out. People who donate to the server get special in-game perks, which is a nice option to have.

Server IP: us.lichcraft.com

Visit the server website here.

3. Gontroller Factions PvP

Gontroller Factions PvP is, well, a factions-based player-versus-player server. That means teams of people duking it out in arenas. If the combat is one of the main reasons you play Minecraft, this server is worth checking out. Gontroller is hosted locally on dedicated hardware, not by a Minecraft hosting site, which means it’s flexible and lag-free. Best of all, the owners actually listen to player feedback and implement server changes based on popular demand.

Server IP: pvp.gontroller.com

Visit the server website here.

4. ArkhamNetwork

ArkhamNetwork has your standard Minecraft server attractions. It’s got custom plugins and a solid community, and new features are constantly being added and updated. What’s unique about the server is its custom game modes you can’t find anywhere else. With thousands of active players at any given time and a solid staff, ArkhamNetwork makes for a great server to get your feet wet.

Server IP: mc.arkhamnetwork.org

Visit the server website here.

5. Minetime

Minetime is the smallest server on this list, but bigger isn’t always better. It supports up to 2,000 players at once, which means a few hundred people are always online playing, whether they’re trying to make it through another day on Survival mode or mimicking other classic games like Runescape and Super Smash Bros. through Minetime’s special server types. Though Minetime suffers from the occasional lag and downtime, it’s a solid server worthy of some love and attention.

Server IP: us.minetime.com

Visit the server website here.