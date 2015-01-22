‘Crossy Road’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Crossy Road – Endless Arcade Hopper!

1. Always Keep Your Eyes Ahead of Your Character

• If anyone has ever played Frogger, then the formula of this game should instantly be familiar. Instead of keeping your eyes on your chosen character, you should make sure your vision is focused on the stage hazards in front of you. It’s best to play in Landscape Mode, take a few seconds to study the stage layout, tap behind your character so you don’t obscure your viewpoint, always stay near the center of the stage and count your jumps before you do them. And make sure you do your best to nab coins, since they’re needed to unlock more characters.

2. Jump Across Roads When You Spot Cars Pass

• Crossing all those dangerous lanes full of vehicles is pretty tricky. You should make sure you time your jumps as soon as cars pass you by. You’ll have a much easier time getting to the next lane since you’ll be closer to the car’s bumper and get between the next car behind it. Doing this will give you more time to get your bearings and make your next move.

3. Don’t Wait Around Too Long

• Make sure you don’t sit around too long in the same spot or jump backwards three rows from your current position. That dreaded eagle will come for you during these instances, so keep moving forward. The screen will start to move upwards when the eagle is on its way, so use that as a sign to move immediately.

4. Keep an Eye Out for Police Cars

• Every so often, you’ll spot some blue and red flights flashing to the side of the screen. This is a telltale sign that a cop cruiser is heading your way, which is a super dangerous hazard that can instantly spoil your stage playthrough. When you know these vehicles are on its way, move out of the way ASAP.

5. You Can Prevent Accidental Taps By Holding Down on the Screen

• If you accidentally tap and you want to quickly stop your character from moving forward mid-hop, just hold you finger down on the screen. You character will remain in place through this method.

6. Make Sure You Purchase the Piggy Bank!

• You’ll want to make sure you buy the Piggy Bank. Nabbing this item will instantly grant you 1000 coins. With 1000 coins, you’ll earn the right to take 10 turns at the prize machine and potentially unlock more characters.

7. The Stage Changes That Come With Certain Unlockable Characters – Part 1

• The unlockable characters within the game come with different attributes that will change up the way you play. Picking the Doge will make quotes appear during stage playthroughs. Using Forget-Me-Not will make collectable pink flowers pop up on a current stage. Using the Grave Digger will place you within a super dark stage where you can only see three lanes ahead. An extra cool feature that comes from using the Grave Digger is the appearance of gravestones and ghosts.

8. The Stage Changes That Come With Certain Unlockable Characters – Part 2

• When you use Frankenstein, the stage layout will look incredibly different and lightning strikes will come from time to time. Utilizing the Penguin will make the stage change to snow filled layouts that feature snowmen. Playing with the Swift Snail will enable you to slide instead of jumping, plus you’ll notice a trail left behind it as you move around. And finally, using the Wolf will place you in a dark environment. You’ll notice that wolf has a dim light around it, too.

9. Utilize Night Time Characters to Spot Coins More Easily

WriterParty.com told players about the benefits of using night time focused characters:

Night time characters include the Dark Lord, the Zombie, and the Wolf as well as others. The coins will still shine at the same brightness as they did originally, making them WAY easier to spot, but everything else will be darker, so if you are trying to earn as much as you can in a short period of time, use the night characters.

10. The Key to Unlocking the Hipster Whale

Gamezebo.com told players how to properly unlock one of the hardest to spot characters in the game: