Monster Hunter World: How to Get the Horizon Zero Dawn Armor

Monster Hunter World has a ton of options for armor, but PS4 owners have access to armor sets inspired by PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn. The armor set transforms your hunter into the game’s protagonist Aloy complete with the Aloy Bow while another armor set transforms your Palico companion into a Watcher enemy from the game complete with a grinder weapon.

So far you can only get the Palico armor and weapon set by completing the event quest known as Lessons of the Wild. According to the official website for Monster Hunter World, the quest is available from January 26 to February 8, is at level five, and requires you to have an HR of six or higher. The quest places you into the Arena and tasks you with hunting 8 Barnos. The quest awards you with the items necessary to forge into the Palico weapon “Felyne Watcher Grinder” and the Palico full armor set “Watcher.”

We’ll update the article once we fight through the quest so we can give you tips.

The second round of the collaboration event will feature the “Aloy’s Bow” and “Aloy” armor set. More information will be revealed on the website at a later date.

According to the website, the full armor sets cannot be equipped in conjunction with other armor parts. Full armor sets activate a predetermined set of skills and can be upgraded at the Smithy unlike layered armor which only changes appearances. Your hunter will resemble Aloy when equipped with the “Aloy” armor set even if the hunter is male.

