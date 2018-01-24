Pokemon Go: All Eggs Now Hatch Into Gen 3 Pokemon

Niantic announced that every Egg in Pokemon Go will now hatch into a generation three Pokemon for a limited time.
It is not yet confirmed how long the promotion will last.
This promotion is perfect considering recent changes to the game. Not only are Super Incubators on sale for a limited time which let you hatch Eggs faster, but Niantic released 23 additional Pokemon from generation three into the game. Here’s a list of the Pokemon confirmed to be in the game thanks to the photo included in the announcement post:
That’s just 15 confirmed Pokemon so far, but users on The Silph Road subreddit theorize that since the photo takes place in the desert, then the other Pokemon should be ones that are found in the desert regions of the gen three games (Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald). They also included Pokemon revived from fossils found in the deserts. Here are the eight Pokemon theorized to appear in the game:
We will update the list once we get proof of the existence of the above Pokemon. Let us know in the comment section below if you caught the above Pokemon.
Pokemon Go celebrated its first Community Day on January 20, granting players double XP, 3 hour lures, and a surfing Pikachu for those in the USA. Niantic announced a second Community Day on February 24, which will feature the rare Pokemon Dratini with an exclusive move along with 3 hour lures and triple the stardust upon catching a Pokemon.
Pokemon Go was recently updated to version 0.89.1 for Android and 1.59.1 for iOS. Here are the patch notes courtesy of Niantic:
Resolved a bug that caused the Pokémon collection screen to scroll to the top after evolving, transferring, or renaming a Pokémon. Added the ability to sort the Pokédex by region. Improved incubator sorting order when selecting an incubator. Improved the way Pokémon scale throughout the app. Various bug fixes and performance updates.
Kyogre, the flagship Pokemon of Pokemon Sapphire, started appearing in Raid Battles on January 12 and is available to battle and catch around the world until February 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST.
