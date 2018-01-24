Pokemon Go: All Eggs Now Hatch Into Gen 3 Pokemon

Niantic

Niantic announced that every Egg in Pokemon Go will now hatch into a generation three Pokemon for a limited time.

Get hatching, Trainers. For a limited time, every Egg you hatch will feature a Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region. pic.twitter.com/WOWdLzyPpj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 24, 2018

It is not yet confirmed how long the promotion will last.

This promotion is perfect considering recent changes to the game. Not only are Super Incubators on sale for a limited time which let you hatch Eggs faster, but Niantic released 23 additional Pokemon from generation three into the game. Here’s a list of the Pokemon confirmed to be in the game thanks to the photo included in the announcement post:

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Numel

Camerupt

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Cacnea

Cacturne

Lunatone

Solrock That’s just 15 confirmed Pokemon so far, but users on The Silph Road subreddit theorize that since the photo takes place in the desert, then the other Pokemon should be ones that are found in the desert regions of the gen three games (Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald). They also included Pokemon revived from fossils found in the deserts. Here are the eight Pokemon theorized to appear in the game:

Nosepass

Torkoal

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anortih