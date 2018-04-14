Nintendo E3 2018: What to Expect and Why

It’s that time of the year again! It’s time for the flood of E3 predictions that range from the educated, to the overly optimistic, and to the just plain wild. However when it comes to Nintendo E3 2018 we can already make some pretty informed ideas of what the Big N has in store for us.

So without further ado, here’s what we can expect from Nintendo’s E3 2018 presentation and why.

We’ll be sure to update the article if we learn of any new information.

Super Smash Bros. Switch

People have been anticipating the reveal of Super Smash Bros. for the Switch ever since the March 2018 Nintendo Direct. Thankfully we won’t have to wait long to get some new information. The game will be shown off during the Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 so we’ll definitely get some gameplay.

There’s been some debate as to whether or not the game is a port of the Wii U and 3DS entries or will be an entirely new game, so we can expect a confirmation during E3. We may even learn about new modes coming to the game. Personally, we’re hoping for the return of Smash Run from the 3DS version or Adventure Mode from Melee.

We can also expect new fighters to be announced along with confirmation of some long-standing veterans. We’ll definitely see the Inklings of Splatoon fame in action as well since they’re the only new fighters confirmed. We also might see if Link retains the Breath of the Wild appearance the reveal trailer hinted at as well as if he gets new abilities. Since the announcement trailers for both Brawl and Smash 4 prominently featured a third party fighter (with Brawl showing off Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid and Smash 4 showing off Mega Man), we can also expect the reveal of a third party fighter then.

Metroid Prime 4

Look, you don’t just announce a game like Metroid Prime 4 and not talk about it one year later. Nintendo are going to talk about it.

We might get a release date, though since the game’s development was announced last year we may get something more vague such as a release year. According to Tech Radar, Nintendo Norway’s website said that the game would release sometime in 2018, however the site is run by Nintendo’s official Scandinavian distributor Bergsala instead of Nintendo itself and the post was edited to remove mention of Metroid Prime 4, so it’s not really much to go by.

We may get official confirmation of who’s developing the game. According to anonymous sources of Eurogamer, the game is being developed by Bandai Namco instead of Retro Studios.

It does look like the game will have a story separate from the trilogy. According to an interview with Eurogamer, series producer Kensuke Tanabe said that the story of Dark Samus and Phazon are done and that new games would focus on other elements of the Prime series.

Mario Party 11

We’ve already done an extensive article on a possible Mario Party game for the Switch, so we’ll try to keep this short.

Rumor has it that a Mario Party game for the Switch is in development for release sometime in 2019 and ND Cube, the developer behind the franchise since 2012’s Mario Party 9, will be at the helm again.

Since ND Cube invented the car mechanic, where players take turns driving in a car while moving around the board together, it’s possible that the controversial mechanic will return again. We can also expect the minigames to take advantage of the features of the Switch, including motion controls, HD Rumble, and the IR sensor. There could also be a game mode centered around Amiibo figures just like in Mario Party 10.

If a Mario Party Switch game is indeed heading for 2019 (and possibly in March of that year based on our judgement), then we can expect it to make an appearance during E3 2018 with Nintendo showing off the minigames and any new features. Maybe some of the minigames will be playable on the E3 show floor as well.

The Mario Party franchise is loved by many and the novelty of taking a party game like that on the go is too good for Nintendo to pass up. However, 2018 is filled to the brim with big Nintendo properties so a Mario Party game would get lost in the mix. 2019 is so far pretty open; the only game confirmed for 2019 from Nintendo is the 3DS remake Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey.

Pikmin 4

We also have an in-depth analysis of what to expect for Pikmin 4, but allow us to give you just the highlights for our purposes here.

Back in 2015, Shigeru Miyamoto told Eurogamer that Pikmin 4 was “actually very close to completion” and that the team behind it was already working on the next entry. Then in 2017 he confirmed to the publication that the game was still in development. “I’ve been told not to share anything about this from PR, but I can tell you it is progressing,” he said. Nintendo them followed up with the publication to also confirm that the game was in the works, but they didn’t share any details. Then a list of games for the February issue of Nintendo Force Magazine listed Pikmin 4 which all but confirmed a 2018 release date.

We don’t expect the gameplay to change much from previous entries, but we do expect some new playable characters and a new storyline. We also hope for online co-op.

All things considered we could see Pikmin 4 revealed at this year’s E3 with a release date and gameplay. We believe that the game would release in the early fall to tide people over until Metroid Prime 4 and Super Smash Bros.

Fire Emblem 2018

Nintendo has been quiet on Fire Emblem 2018 since they announced the game for Switch during the Fire Emblem Direct back in January 2017. So E3 would be the best time to show off some gameplay and a release date.

Despite how quiet the company was, there are some rumors about it. LeakyPandy, who correctly predicted the Nintendo Direct in March a few days before it was officially announced, claims that the game will be called “Fire Emblem: Elegy for the Brave.” While the subtitle bay be an old working title and not the final name, the user was confident that the game’s themes revolve around soldiers passing away. The user also claimed that the game will come out sometime in the summer.

But we have some official info as well. In an interview translated by Kantopia, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia director Toshiyuki Kusakihara that the development team has been working to make the characters more realistic in terms of their proportions and movements than the more anime-inspired Fire Emblem Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates. Shadows ofValentia Producer Hitoshi Yamagami added that the development team for Fire Emblem on the Switch will likely change around.

So from the looks of things, Fire Emblem 2018 is shaping up to have a more grounded, serious story than the anime/fantasy settings we’ve seen from the last few entries and may revolve more around the series’ classic permadeath mechanic. Either way, we don’t expect the gameplay to change much from its predecessors, with players taking on armies in strategic gameplay with light RPG elements. The summer 2018 release window is also plausible since the only other big RPG on the Switch during the summer is Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler.

Pokemon Switch

Nintendo has also been very quiet on the next Pokemon game, with their only mention of it occurring during their E3 2017 presentation where Tsunekazu Ishihara from The Pokemon Company announced that Game Freak had began developing a core entry in the series for the Switch and that it may not release for more than a year.

But later that year, Ishihara told Bloomenberg the following: “With the Switch, we see it as a chance to create Pokémon that goes deeper and with a higher level of expression. As a result, that makes it an extremely important platform.” In addition, French website Pokegraph alleges that Bandai is planning on releasing plushies to tie in with the new game and that an announcement would come sometime this May. However Bandai is not confirming the existence of the toys, according to Forbes.

So the timeline is right for an announcement of the Pokemon Switch game. We can expect a graphical upgrade, a new region, new Pokemon, and a new gimmick for battles like Z-Moves and Mega Evolutions from previous entries. We hope that the game takes on a more open approach to exploration without sticking so rigidly to a linear path from gym to gym. Given the success of Breath of the Wild this wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Yoshi

Yoshi is another game confirmed for 2018 with very little said from Nintendo since E3 2017.

Luckily, the trailer gives us a pretty good idea of what the game will offer. The game appears to take more inspiration from Yoshi’s Story on the N64 than Yoshi’s Island, with Yoshi collecting coins while moving through 2D levels and sometimes moving into the foreground or background. It also takes on a papercraft aesthetic to follow up from the yarn aesthetic from 2015’s Yoshi’s Wooly World. Yoshi can also fire eggs into the foreground or background and rotate the environment 180 degrees to reveal hidden passageways. There’s also two player co-op.

Not much else left to say. Since it’s coming out in 2018 we should hear about a release date during E3 2018.

Nintendo’s Online Service for Switch

We can expect Nintendo to dive into how their paid online service will work. Nintendo Switch Online was announced all the way back during Nintendo’s Switch Presentation in January 2017 but it won’t be in place until September 2018, according to the official website. You won’t be able to play multiplayer games online or use the Nintendo Switch Online app for inviting friends or using voice chat. We even know that it will cost $3.99 for one month, $7.99 for three months, and $19.99 for the whole year.

However, we don’t know the details on the Classic Game Selection where users get to download a compilation of NES and SNES games for free. We know that the game will be updated to include online multiplayer and leaderboards but we don’t know how many games we’ll get a month (last we heard it was one game a month). We’re hoping for a Netflix-like selection of games to choose from but it will most likely be the same deal as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold where you get at least three free games a month.

Ace Attorney Switch

Back in November 2017, Japanese news site Jiji interviewed Haruhiro Tsujimoto of Capcom who said that the company has more Switch games on the way for release after April 2018 with Ace Attorney being one of them. Whether or not this is a brand new game or a port of old games is yet to be determined but we could very well see an announcement for a new Ace Attorney game during E3 2018.

Reminders for Mario Tennis Aces and Octopath Traveler

Nintendo has been putting a lot of chips on Mario Tennis Aces if the game’s prominence during Nintendo Direct presentations is anything to go by. However, we know plenty about the game already so Nintendo’s E3 presentation would only remind people of its existence and its June 22, 2018 release date if they choose to mention it at all.

Same goes for Octopath Traveller. However, the E3 presentation will probably reveal more playable characters in addition to reminding people of its July 13, 2018 release date. But we don’t expect Nintendo to spend much time on it.

Release Dates for The World Ends With You Final Remix & Travis Strikes Back: No More Heroes

The World Ends With You and No More Heroes have some of the most dedicated cult followings around. Nintendo knows this and that’s why they’re getting prominent coverage in Nintendo Direct presentations along with exclusivity on the Switch. Which is why we can expect release date reveals during E3 2018.

And that’s all we can expect from Nintendo during E3 2018. There are bound to be some surprises but for the most part we know what’s coming from the Big N in therms of what games are shown off. Either way, Nintendo’s E3 showcase already looks to take the crown as the most exciting showing of this year.

I mean, I’d be happy just getting another Pokemon Snap. Hey, a guy can dream, can’t he?

What do you think of our predictions? What are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comment section below.

