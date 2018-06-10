Forza Horizon 4 Cross-Platform Confirmed

Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference is officially over and there were a ton of games announced. One of the biggest was Forza Horizon 4 which is once again developed by Playground Games. This open-world racing game is letting players explore Great Britain either alone or with their friends. However, many are wondering if this title will featuring Xbox’s Play Anywhere feature and let PC users drive alongside their buddies.

Thankfully, we can confirm that Forza Horizon 4 will feature cross-platform play for Xbox One and PC. We asked a representative from Microsoft who then confirmed that this title will continue the trend of Play Anywhere. Keep in mind this is for Windows 10 PCs only and the game will be tied to your Xbox Live account. The multiplayer is designed to be seamless across the two, allowing players to switch between platforms.

If you missed it, Forza Horizon 4 will feature dynamic environmental changes that are tied to the seasons. Some paths may be open or closed depending on what season you are driving in. This will introduce multiple hazards and events that players will be able to participate in with other drivers.

Forza Horizon 4 will connect the entire community, so when you’re out driving you’ll be driving alongside everyone else. There is a quick chat feature, allowing users to communicate with other drivers. The seasons and weather are synchronized across the entire community, meaning if it’s winter for you then it’s winter for literally every other player in the game.

The game will feature a 60 FPS mode and sports over 450 customizable cars. There will be an Ultimate Edition of the game that offers 4-day early access, two expansions, VIP membership, and the Car Pass. Forza Horizon 4 is set to release on October 2, 2018, for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

