Fortnite Red Knight Skin Returns Tomorrow

Season 2 of Fortnite had a medieval theme which brought players the simple blue knight, Black Knight and the item shop exclusive Red Knight.

It looks like the “Like for Red Knight” tweets have finally made a wish come true.

The Fortnite Twitter account had a surprise tweet to share over the fourth of July holiday announced the Red Knight skin will be returning to the Item Shop on July 5.

Epic Games has said in the past all skins and Battle Pass items will be exclusive to the particular season which is why it’s surprising to see Season 2’s Red Knight return. While the Red Knight was not part of the Battle Pass itself, it was clearly created with the Season 2 theme in mind and was a pretty rare skin to see.

Coming to the Item Shop…tomorrow! 👀 pic.twitter.com/7LHg80sTKQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 4, 2018

While this does present a good opportunity for those who have missed out on the skin it will certainly upset fans who thought they had a rare skin which is now not as rare. Fortnite could be doing this to allow players who weren’t a part of the increasing popular skin yet to get in on the action.

The Item Shop traditionally updates at 8 p.m. ET so players will likely be left waiting until that time tomorrow to purchase the skin. With the skin returning the shop, it isn’t yet clear as to whether it will be joining the rotation of skins that pop up in the shop or if this will end up being a one-time thing.

This also opens the door for future skins to make their appearance in the Item Shop such as the famed Skull Trooper skin that has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to Twitch streamer TSM_Myth. There are currently many players who are trying to “sell” their account just because it has the Skull Trooper skin. Most of the

Are you excited for the return of the Red Knight? Let us know in the comment section below.

Season 4 of Fortnite wraps up in mid-July and there has already been a number of clues as to what to expect with the next season. With last week’s rocket launch, we have seen a huge rift created in the sky and now random portals are popping up all over the map.

The first sighting of the portals was at Lonely Lodge but they have since spread to places like Tomato Town and Retail Row. The tomato head on top of the Tomato Town restaurant has recently fallen victim to a portal. We’ll surely receive more clues and information about Season 5 once the current season winds down.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also: