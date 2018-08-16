Complete Timed Trials: How to Solve Fortnite Week 6 Challenge

A new set of challenges for Fortnite have officially dropped and naturally players are rushing to finish them as quickly as possible. One of the newest quests has users attempting to complete various time trials scattered across the map. While information still remains secret, many suspect that it will revolve around the ATKs and the racetrack that is just north of Paradise Palms.

(Author’s Note: At the time of writing this the challenges have not gone live. We will update our article once with any new information pertaining to this mission.)

Currently, the only location that we know for sure has a time trial mechanic is the racetrack. Once you drop in this location find an ATK – there are usually a few lying around here – and drive it up to the starting line. You should see the lights change to green slam on the gas. You will now need to drive through different half rings scattered across the track while the scoreboard records your lap time.

If this is tied to the single racetrack, make sure to master drifting because that will make or break your chances. Not only does this let you round corners faster, but you will get a small boost of speed at the end of it. Try to always drift right before the circle begins to ensure you aren’t thrown off road. It may take a few tries, so consider completing this quest in 50 vs 50 mode since you will have a better chance of being left alone.

There’s no word on how well you have to perform in this trial or how many times you have to run it. Our best guess is that Epic Games have added in multiple makeshift race tracks that players have to drive on. Make sure to check back with us once the challenge is live for confirmation of this theory.

