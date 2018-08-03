Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 4 Begins Today, Here Are The Rules

Another week of Fortnite Summer Skirmish begins today which means it’s a different format from the last.

The Summer Skirmish changes its scoring system from week to week in an effort to keep things fresh. Another reason they are doing this is to likely avoid another disastrous week like the team endured in the inaugural week.

Fridays used to be the day of Keemstar’s Friday Fortnite tournaments but Epic Games stepped in and decided to offer more money for their own tournament, effectively replacing the Friday Fortnite tournament.

This week is what is called the “Hold the Throne” format which rewards players for getting the most eliminations each match. Here’s what Epic Games says about the format.

The first player to reach 8 or more points by the end of the competition wins. Victory Royales and Eliminations in this competition will be scored to determine placement at the end of the event. The player with the most eliminations in a single match will “Hold the throne” and hold a bonus point until dethroned. Victory Royale: +2 Points

2nd and 3rd Place: +1 Point

4 or more Eliminations: +1 Point

Hold the Throne (Most Eliminations in a Single Match): +1 Point, $50,000

The event kicks off today at 5 p.m. ET and then again on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The competitors and format change week to week so viewers truly don’t have any idea what to expect any given week.

Friday’s event features some household players such as Ninja, Courage, Myth, Daquan, Tfue and many more. This could end up being the most action packed week so far due to the format and players involved.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel or watch along with their favorite streamer on their own broadcast.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also: